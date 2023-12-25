The Stark Naked Brief.

Government Advisers Too Accepted Payments From Covid Vaccine And Treatment Manufacturers
It wasn't just the celebrity doctors...
  
JJ Starky
12

May 2024

It's Not Been A Good Month For Our "Impartial" Celebrity TV Doctors...
Details of our underreported conflict of interest crisis.
  
JJ Starky
3
The UK Government Changed How They Calculate Deaths, And There's Still An Excess
Registered deaths in the UK exceed the new baseline...
  
JJ Starky
1

April 2024

Two Andrew Bridgen Rallies In The Flesh In Two Weeks: Here Are The Highlights
Summaries and what I witnessed first-hand...
  
JJ Starky
4
Dissident Professor Gets Rare Spotlight On The UK Mainstream
Professor Angus Dalgleish warns of link between Covid vaccine and cancers on primetime TalkTV slot
  
JJ Starky
3

March 2024

Meet Britain's Climate Fascist Professors
It's tricky to know if they can hear themselves...
  
JJ Starky
2

January 2024

Here's The Real Bombshell of Andrew Bridgen's Latest Excess Death Debate In Parliament
The UK medical regulators under the spotlight... again.
  
JJ Starky
6

December 2023

Merry Christmas!
A little story that speaks to the power of humanity...
  
JJ Starky
1
The Most Important Moment Of The Covid Inquiry So Far
And how it caused a host of dissident MPs, peers, and experts to react...
  
JJ Starky
3
Exclusive: FOI Requests Reveal Millions Wasted On Unnecessary Covid Vaccines
Total tops 80,000,000 doses, estimates nearly half a billion pounds of taxpayer cash.
  
JJ Starky
5
Is The Situation In Ireland REALLY That Bad?
A critical overview of events two weeks on.
  
JJ Starky
3
New Zealand Covid Vaccine Whistleblower Arrest: The Short And Tall Of It
Clarifying the controversy.
  
JJ Starky
5
