The last few days have exposed some of the most disturbing responses yet from our political establishment and authorities—triggered by growing backlash over immigration, crime, economic downturn, and the slow erosion of free speech.

First, we had the protests in Epping, Essex, where a recently arrived Ethiopian “asylum seeker” allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Outraged, local mothers and grandmothers gathered outside the Bell Hotel—where the suspect had reportedly been placed at public expense—with handmade placards. At first, it was peaceful.

Then came the Stand Up to Racism counter-protestors, equipped with their professionally-printed signs and robotic chants. Skirmishes followed, sparked when the two groups clashed.

Then people noticed something strange. Footage emerged of Essex Police escorting the counter-protestors to and from the protests in front of the hotel. It marked a bizarre development that had some called incitement itself.

When questioned, the force initially denied it—then admitted it. Essex’s Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington later refused to explain his force’s actions in a press conference, insisting it was not his place to do so.

Critics quickly pointed out: if the Chief Constable cannot explain them, who can?

Similar scenes played out in Diss. After reports that the Park Hotel was being converted from housing asylum-seeking families to housing adult men only, residents gathered.

Again, Stand Up to Racism arrived to shout down concerned locals. Their message: “Refugees are welcome here.”

In both towns, it is understood that violence didn’t erupt until the counter-protestors showed up. Many now suspect they did so to provoke disorder and paint protestors with customary yet misleading tag of “far-right thugs”.

What came next didn’t make as many headlines.

Police arrested not only those suspected of violence, but also individuals for what they said.

In Norfolk, police detained activist and journalist James Harvey, who attended a separate protest at the Brooke Hotel in Norwich. His alleged offence? Saying “foreign filth” during a speech.

Witnesses dispute whether he even used the phrase. But even if he did—used in reference to migrants who have sexually assaulted underage girls since arriving to Britain—is that something the authorities really want to punish?

Harvey was held for 14 hours on Saturday. Police searched his accomodation, reportedly seizing phones, laptops, and notepads.

Reports vaguely state he’s been charged with “racial aggravation”. If they’re charging him with “stirring up racial hatred” under the Public Order Act 1986, he could face a prison sentence of up to 7 years.

Meanwhile, with anti-mass immigration protests spreading to Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Norwich, Leeds, Wolverhampton, and even Canary Wharf, the government quietly formed a new policy.

The Telegraph discovered that the Home Office—headed by Yvette Cooper and Dame Antonia Romeo—has assembled a national unit to monitor social media for “anti-migrant sentiment.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Permanent Secretary of the Home Office Dame Antonia Romeo.

Detectives will be drawn from forces across the country to form an elite team tasked with spotting early signs of “civil unrest” and feeding that intelligence back to central government.

Elsewhere, more censorship unfolded under the Online Safety Act (OSA). Age verification measures introduced this week made footage of last week’s protests inaccessible for many UK users. Even MPs are being censored.

Katie Lam’s speech in April about the grooming/r*pe gangs—where she quoted graphic court transcripts and testimony from survivors—was restricted on X unless users verified their age.

To perhaps put into perspective how dystopian the legislation is, it puts content relating to ‘child sexual abuse’ on par with ‘illegal immigration’ as the kind of content “that platforms need to protect users from”.

Predictably, Brits began using virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the blocks. This is exactly what critics said they would do, rendering much of the legislation redundant.

One of the best VPN services on the market, Proton VPN, confirmed to TechRadar an hourly increase in sign-ups of over 1,400% last Friday.

Outlet Guido Fawkes has since speculated that Labour could ban use of these VPN networks so users can’t avoid the restrictions imposed by the OSA.

Sarah Champion MP

Why? Because Labour MPs have floated the idea before, with Sarah Champion MP saying in 2022:

“My new clause 54 would require the Secretary of State to publish, within six months of the Bill’s passage, a report on the effect of VPN use on Ofcom’s ability to enforce the requirements under clause 112. If VPNs cause significant issues, the Government must identify those issues and find solutions, rather than avoiding difficult problems.”

All this comes in the same week that we discovered the Department for Work and Pensions posted a job advert for a “Shariah Court Administrator” in Manchester.

It constituted a strange development, given that Shariah law has no jurisdiction in Britain—or, perhaps more accurately, it has no jurisdiction so far as we know. Funnily enough, the job posting has since been deleted.

We also learned that the UK government—specifically the Foreign Office—has been paying foreign YouTuber stars to push propaganda since 2022. One contracts totalled £9,450,000 in public cash, due to end in December this year.

The London-based media agency, Zinc Network, involved—tied to a former Conservative Party worker—secretly created “Muslim news platforms” on Facebook as part of the government’s Prevent counter-extremism strategy.

And thanks to the Ministry of Defence’s secret resettlement scheme—kept hidden for nearly two years under an unprecedented court-imposed super-injunction following a data leak—we learnt that officials have allowed former Taliban fighters to settle in Britain.

According to senior sources in Afghanistan, sex offenders, corrupt officials and people imprisoned under the US-led coalition are among those who have been accepted for resettlement.

This can’t all be laid at Sir Keir Starmer’s feet. The machinery was built under Conservative governments—Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Rishi Sunak set the blueprint long before Labour took power.

But when us Brits say our political class not only no longer represents us, it actively despises a lot of us, perhaps the wider Western world can grasp the gravity of that statement.

They import security threats. They surveil us when we speak up. They arrest dozens upon dozens of those brave enough to protest. Then they brand us extremists—so they can justify even tighter controls over what the wider public see, say, or hear.

It seems we’re at a worse stage than even America was under Joe Biden.

Do you believe our best days lie ahead?

Will you keep watching as our politicians and broadcasters push for yet more surveillance, censorship, and control?

If you want to push back—if not today, maybe someday—supporting independent journalism can (genuinely) make a real impact.

In the past year, The Stark Naked Brief reached over 120 million people on X. Sometimes, all it takes is one post—one uncomfortable truth—to wake someone up and put a dent the uniparty’s monopoly.

Get 25% off for 1 year