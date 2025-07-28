The Stark Naked Brief.

2d

UK is lost. These liberal progressive women politicians are truly psychos. They protect grown men who assault teens and young girls while terrorizing those who speak up against these asylum seekers are only there for the freebies and to claim it’s their culture when they rape. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

2d

Britain (no longer “Great” Britain) has fallen. Not just London, where now “Christmas" is being treated like hate speech, but in Ireland and Scotland, as well. I am glad there are still Brits who are willing to stand up even in the face of this obvious, unapologetic tyranny.

Starmer is evil. He ignored the rape gangs when it was his job to have them investigated and dealt with. So he allowed thousands of young girls to be gang-raped, trafficked, beaten and otherwise abused. He is not a man, he is a slug, leaving a trail of slime wherever he has been.

Your women politicians - with the exception of dear Maggie, may she R.I.P. - are even more vile than your male politicians, given that they don’t care at all about what “multiculturalism” is doing to women and young girls.

I truly wish a squad of SAS, former or active duty, would round up your female Home Secretary and other sociopathic female politicians, judges, council members, etc. - who looked the other way while so many children and young women were going through Hell on Earth, and still refuse to stop the rapes and killings - and take them, bound hand and foot, to the hotels where these male sub-humans are lodged, and let them have their way with these sick women. For as long as they wish. Just as these women, and Starmer, allowed them to have their way with so many innocent young girls for as long as they wished - and still are doing, as far as I understand. Throw in the wives and daughters of some of your MPs who have refused to stop these muslim scum, just to see if maybe that will change their minds about giving muslims preference above your native British population. I realize that may sound a bit harsh, but I doubt that anything else the true people of the British Isles do would have any effect upon them. Unless you decide to hang them, en masse.

BTW, if Starmer and his filthy crew want to complain about my post, tell them to take it up with JD Vance, our vice president. He already told Britain and Europe how he feels about freedom of speech, and the decline of Western Civilization in Europe and Britain.

11 more comments...

