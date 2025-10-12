While everyone was up in arms over the arrest of Graham Linehan earlier in September, the Home Office quietly reattempted to access British Apple users’ iCloud data.

The Financial Times revealed that the department ordered Apple to grant access to encrypted iCloud backups, after a previous attempt to obtain broader access, encompassing US customers’ data, was dropped following pushback from the Trump administration in February.

The order came amid a cabinet shake up after Sir Keir Starmer replaced Yvette Cooper with former Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood as Home Secretary.

According to research by comparison site U-Switch, around 50% of UK adults use iPhones. So millions of Brits could have their private data—messages, passwords, photos, even health records—exposed if Apple complies.

Privacy campaigners say such orders compromise the security of Apple’s systems and will put all global customers at risk from hackers.

It is presumed Mahmood and Permanent Secretary of the Home Office Antonia Romeo submitted the request again using a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.

TCNs themselves do not directly authorise data access. They enable it. They were originally justified to help authorities investigate terrorism and child sex abuse.

In other words, it looks like Labour are weaponising counter-terrorism legislation to spy on its citizens and we don’t really know why.

When confronted over the move, the Home Office replied as expected:

“We do not comment on operational matters, including, for example, confirming or denying the existence of any such notices. We will always take all actions necessary at the domestic level to keep UK citizens safe.”

So they’re attempting to breach our privacy and stonewalling when asked questions about it.

This is the same Home Office whose counter-terrorist intervention programme Prevent featured a training course that characterised concerns about mass migration as a potential gateway to “terrorist ideology”.

The same programme also flagged a view that “Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups” as another potential indicator of extremism.

Given such definitions, it doesn’t bode well for immigration critics and neither does the hyper-partisanship exhibited by those who run the Home Office.

When Mahmood took over, she struck a surprisingly bold and promising tone.

“If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, we will deport you,” she declared just three days in. “If countries refuse to take their citizens back, we will take action.”

It didn’t take long for her to default to party lines.

At the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool days later, she warned that “patriotism… is turning into something smaller, something more like ethno-nationalism.”

This seems somewhat contradictory given Mahmood’s prior role as Justice Secretary, where she imposed “two-tier” bail policy.

Under the January guidelines her department rolled out, judges and magistrates were instructed to prioritise bail for ethnic minorities, women, and trans suspects, based on the assumption they face a “disproportionately higher risk” of being remanded in custody.

In effect, it meant white British men were subject to bail procedure that “positively” discriminated against them—decry ethnic-based politics on the one hand, mandate it on the other.

A similar tale of toxic progressivism unfolds with Antonia Romeo.

As Permanent Secretary, she oversees day-to-day operations of the Home Office, including policing, immigration, and public safety. She, no doubt, too played a role in this latest access grab.

Romero previously led the Ministry of Justice alongside Mahmood, where they both oversaw the accidental release of 37 prisoners, including stalkers and domestic abusers, under Labour’s early release scheme.

Before that, while at the Department for International Trade (DIT), she emailed colleagues after the 2020 BLM protests to say:

“I want to double down on our work to ensure everything we do internally and externally is supporting the diversity, collaboration and inclusion agenda.”

That same month, Romero sent another email to DIT staff marking “Non-Binary Awareness Week”.

The email spotlighted Ashley Green—a cross-dresser based at the British Embassy in China—as an example of a “non-binary colleague”. Staff were then encouraged to add pronouns to their email signatures and adopt gender-neutral language in workplace communications.

In short, the two individuals leading this evitable assault on our data also happen to be two of the most aggressive albeit subtle proponents of progressive ideology in government.

In the macro, the real concern is that a data grab could be used to build criminal cases against citizens in ways that wouldn’t be possible through normal legal channels.

Certain experts have claimed that if granted access, the government won’t have to keep issuing TCNs. They’ll have preemptive, unrestricted access.

Police and the CPS have already successfully recast online “hate speech” as serious offences under Public Order legislation. It’s not too much of a stretch to imagine this data being quietly repurposed for similar prosecutions.

It’s understood, however, that no “hate speech” or “incitement” prosecutions have yet relied on evidence ultimately obtained via a Technical Capability Notice.

What is clear is that, despite all promises, Labour is quietly building the perfect framework to monitor, profile, and surveil its own citizens—on top of attempting to pass a collection of new laws designed to stifle and censor speech.

Let’s not forget, the Home Office already has “elite teams” of police officers monitoring social media for “anti-migrant sentiment”…

