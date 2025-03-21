The Online Safety Act has been in the works since 2017.

It all began, as so much invasive, wide-reaching legislation does, with tragedy.

In 2017, a 14-year-old girl by the name of Molly Russell started consuming dark content online. Themes of self-harm and suicide relentlessly bombarded her feed, pulling her into despair.

Soon, she fell into a pit of depression. Months later, unable to escape its grip, little Molly took her own life. Reports didn’t state specifically how she died, only that it involved “self-harm”.

Molly Russell.

Her father, Ian Russell, emerged as a fierce advocate for online safety in the aftermath, criticising how social media firms operate around engagement. His campaigning gained national attention, culminating in government response.

Ian Russell.

Theresa May’s government had already published plans to address online safety the month before Molly’s suicide. Her Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Dame Karen Bradley, had released the Internet Safety Strategy Green Paper.

Dame Karen Bradley.

Aiming to make Britain the “safest place” to be online, the paper outlined plans of a voluntary code for social media companies to tackle abuse, annual reports on harmful content and responses, and a levy on tech firms to fund awareness campaigns.

Education was also key—integrating digital literacy into schools curricula for parents, children, and caregivers alike.

The initial recommendations placed some burdens on social media firms, but they were far from draconian. Some inconvenient safeguards were outlined but ones arguably needed.

Then, the tide shifted.

Former PM Theresa May

By April 2019, Theresa May’s Home Office and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport were involved, co-publishing the Online Harms White Paper. Now, with ministers citing Molly’s fate, the scope of their plans expanded.

It was here we first saw proposals of a legal obligation for companies to take reasonable steps to safeguard users from “illegal” content (hate speech included), underage exposure to legal content and—the big one—“harmful but legal content”.

The mandate was widened to seemingly include almost everything.

Sajid Javid - Home Secretary in April 2019.

They also proposed the establishment of an independent regulator to oversee compliance, develop codes of practice, and have the authority to impose sanctions on companies failing to meet their new rules.

This is what came into force on Monday (17th March 2025), with tech companies needing to complete compulsory content risk assessments, showing how their algorithms downgrade certain content.

Failure to do so could result in fines up to £18 million or 10% of their worldwide revenue.

After subsequent draftings of the bill in 2021 and legislative amendments in parliament throughout 2022, the bill, dubbed The Online Safety Act, passed through parliament and received Royal Assent in October 2023.

Former PM Rishi Sunak 2023-2024.

Campaigners successfully pressured representatives to withdraw the “harmful but legal” provision, citing its vague and subjective nature that would have no doubt had another chilling effect on online speech.

It marked a solid win. But while attention fixated on the former, the government, civil service, and stakeholders successfully pushed through more, let’s say, insidious clauses.

New Criminal Offences

One of those was Section 179, which introduced a brand new criminal offence for “knowingly sending false information” that causes “non-trivial psychological or physical harm”.

The provision obviously intends to prevent things like cyber-bulling. What we didn’t know was that it would be used by police forces to arrest citizens for speculation. You read that right.

The story of Bernadette “Bernie” Spofforth is a case in point.

On July 29th 2024, Bernie misidentified Southport child-murderer Axel Rudakubana as Ali-Al-Shakati on X hours after the heinous attack. About a week later, Cheshire Police arrested her for “stirring up racial hatred” and “false communications”.

Mark Roberts — Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary since April 2021.

Now, the force genuinely did not have any evidence that Bernie “knowingly” sent false communications that “caused non-trivial psychological or physical harm”. Nor, it turns out, did they have proof of “false communications”.

Bernie prefaced her X post with—wait for it—“if this is true”. Meaning, though she categorically declared she did not know the child-murderer’s identity, she was arrested, at least partially, for speculating on it.

She was reportedly held in jail for 36 hours after “being dragged” from her home. The police eventually dropped the case.

Cutting the story short…

We went from voluntary social media codes to attempts to censor “legal but harmful” content for all (not just children), to a draconian speech law—one that allowed a seemingly politicised police force to arrest a citizen for airing rumour and arguably violate her human rights in the process.

The maximum penalty for a false communications offence under Section 179 is 51 weeks in prison, a fine, or both. Worse, as a summary-only offence, defendants lose the right to a jury trial, like Section 127 of 2003 Communications Act before it.

Instead, a lay magistrate or district judge decides their fate—without the scrutiny or safeguards a jury provides, thus, stripping away a considerable degree of due process and opening up sentences to judicial bias.

Section 181 of the Online Safety Act also creates a new criminal offence: sending “seriously threatening messages” online. While it’s framed as means to curb abuse, it goes further—criminalising threats “intended to cause fear or distress”.

This includes threats of death, serious injury, sexual assault, rape, and, notably, threats of serious financial loss or damage to property.

Death and sexual assault sure, but financial loss? What qualifies? A joke about boycotting a business? A satirical meme aimed at a politician’s donors?

If the police’s prior arrest of a veteran for “malicious communications” over a meme—an LGBTQ+ flag shaped like a swastika that allegedly “caused someone anxiety”—sets any precedent, it’s clear it’ll extend to similarly trivial acts.

The punishment for breaking Section 181 is up to 5 years’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both. Serious offences are tried in the Crown Courts with juries while others are tried in the Magistrates without.

For context, in 2023, close pal of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, hereditary peer Lord James Bethell even attempted to criminalise “vaccine misinformation” by adding it to the bill.

This is same bloke who mysteriously "replaced" his phone when questions arose about £85 million contracts he awarded to certain companies for covid tests.

Lord James Bethell — who served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Innovation in 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately, the overreach didn’t stop there. The political class baked in yet more punitive provisions…

Preferential Application

While independent journalists and social media commentators face content restrictions, Section 50 exempts “recognised news publishers” (i.e., mainstream media).

Online platforms are not obligated to apply their new "safety duties to content from recognised news publishers. So The Guardian, for example, won’t be subject to the same regulation.

*There's even a ‘Must Carry’ obligation that platforms must not remove or restrict their content without “due process”, where they must notify the outlet first and offer them an appeal mechanism.

Advocates of the Act contend this makes sense because mainstream outlets are already rigorously regulated by the “independent” IPSO or IMPRESS.

*The exemptions could also influence arrests and prosecutions under the new “false communication” offence.

Put simply, if a mainstream journalist knowingly posts/publishes false information that causes “harm”, he/she might not be arrested. Little citizen journalist Billy, however, doing the same on his blog or social media profile might be.

By law, mainstream media and its journalists are not exempt from criminal acts. But so much of this depends on how the police continue to interpret and enforce the law.

So far, a citizen journalist—Bernie—was arrested for speculating on the identity and background of a then-murder suspect, while mainstream journalists and campiagners have done the same, if not worse, without facing police investigation, let alone arrest.

Empowerment of Ofcom (and Starmer’s Cabinet)

Then there’s the simultaneous expansion of power for Ofcom—the government-approved regulator for broadcasting, internet, telecommunications, and postal services—paired with a reduction in its “independence”.

In February 2020, before the first version of the Online Safety Bill was published and introduced to Parliament for pre-legislative scrutiny, Boris Johnson’s government made Ofcom the enforcer of the Act.

It gave the regulator huge control over how social media operates, despite them having no prior experience regulating content on this scale.

Not only that, in its final iteration, the Act granted secretaries the authority to direct Ofcom in its regulatory functions, including influencing codes of practice.

Ofcom is called an “independent” regulator, but it is ultimately accountable to parliament and the government. It was established by the government in 2003 and reports to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

The government also appoints Ofcom’s board members, including the Chair and Chief Executive.

In short, its independence was arguably non-existent already. The Online Safety Act further crushed any glimmer that it was.

Melanie Dawes — Chief Executive of Ofcom since February 2020

Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s current Chief Executive, has come under heavy fire in recent years.

The former Permanent Secretary Champion for Diversity and Inclusion has been accused of bias regulation, including imposing inconsistent and selective fines and unfairly dismissing complaints.

In 2022, Dawes and co fined GB News for comments made by a guest on presenter Mark Steyn’s show about the Covid response and pre-Nazi Germany.

When other hosts and guests, like LBC’s James O’Brien, directly compared Donald Trump to past fascist leaders, on the other hand, Ofcom was no where to be seen.

Another famously unbalanced ruling: Toby Young and Laura Dodsworth lodged complaints later that year over Sky’s partnership with the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT)—part owned by the UK Cabinet Office.

Sky and BIT’s collaboration in 2021 aimed to subtly “nudge” viewers, targeting kids, to back the government’s Net Zero agenda, a tactic Young and Dodsworth argued broke Ofcom’s rules.

Four months later, Ofcom dismissed the complaint, deeming climate science “broadly settled,” suggesting psychological manipulation is acceptable, as long as the message aligns with the “scientific consensus”.

It might come as little surprise that Dawes has also worked with The Patchwork Foundation, a group "focused on communities and individuals that are traditionally underrepresented".

Dawes can not only set and alter legally binding codes of practice (within a certain scope) that social media platforms, websites, and even search engines must follow, but she can fine them heavily for breaking those codes.

Put plainly, censorship powers have been concentrated in the hands of a single, seemingly compromised career civil servant. She interprets the rules, amends, and enforces them.

And if the government is unhappy with Dawes’ enforcement style, Starmer’s partisan secretaries can step in by law—potentially pressuring her into imposing regulations that align more with their agenda.

Empowerment of Police Chiefs

Of course, this doesn’t include the powers granted to police chiefs, who can selectively arrest citizens on suspicion of “knowingly sending false communications” causing “non-trivial psychological or physical harm.”

Or, indeed, arrest those they suspect of sending “seriously threatening messages” online “intending to cause fear or distress”.

Given Bernie’s case and the recent testimony of arrests and police intimidation following the Southport protests and riots, it constitutes yet another subjective and restrictive speech law that politically-captured police forces can use to punish almost anyone, for anything.

Don’t get me wrong. There are some positives.

The Act does target online content that commentators across the political spectrum agree should be removed, including child sexual abuse material, terrorism-related content (thought this could be contentious), revenge porn, non-consensual intimate images, and the promotion of self-harm or suicide.

But the main problem: it extends to “hate crimes”—a concept that our government and policing establishment have repeatedly shown they’re incapable of enforcing impartially and without fundamentally undermining free speech rights.

The vague terms, such as “harmful”, “democratic importance”, and “reasonable steps” peppered throughout the Act compounds the problem.

Put another way: the authoritarian powers it equips the government with arguably outweighs any benefits proponents claim the Act offers.

Subversion of Privacy Rights

Privacy rights have also been dented.

Section 122 forces online platforms to deploy technology that detects and removes illegal content, even within end-to-end encrypted messages.

End-to-end encryption ensures only the sender and recipient can read communications. Content scanning within these channels will inevitably weaken encryption.

As a result, users face greater risks of cyber threats, hacking, and unauthorised surveillance—the same dangers Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s recent successful push to access Apple users’ iCloud data enabled.

Elsewhere, platforms must implement technology to verify every user’s age, thereby effectively “age-gating” websites and setting the stage for more invasive verification checks.

Disproportionate Effects

Finally, we come to the issue of proportion.

The Act imposes such sweeping obligations on online platforms, covering any “user-to-user service” that allows user-generated content to be seen by others, that smaller platforms, websites, and blogs have already been shutting down.

From cycling to gaming, birdwatching to history, various UK-based online forums are disappearing. They simply can't afford moderation teams, legal compliance, or even the time to navigate the Act’s vague language.

The law is so broad that many forums—both in the UK and beyond—are switching to read-only mode or geo-blocking UK users entirely. Compliance isn’t a matter of difficulty. It’s impossible for them.

In January, the Labour government passed an amendment setting user number thresholds to determine which websites, search engines, and platforms fall under the Act—but the details remain unclear. We have to wait until summer for Ofcom to spell it out.

Wider Context

Last November, in the wake of the frenzy of questionable and prompt guilty pleas and mass sentences for non-violent Southport protestors, Labour Science Secretary Peter Kyle announced tougher enforcement of the Online Safety Act.

He and his department issued a statement on ‘Strategic Priorities for Online Safety’ where they referenced the word "robust" 3 times in one paragraph about the “vast amount of misinformation and disinformation”.

Weeks before, Starmer declared: "we’re due sentencing for online behaviour... whether you’re directly involved or whether you’re remotely involved, you’re culpable, and you will be put before the courts if you’ve broken the law."

My two cents…

The Online Safety Act gave Labour the perfect legal framework to supercharge their invasive, controlling, big statist—that much is obvious.

The Act’s origin story is less one of a reasonable response to child safety concerns than it is of how the British establishment will exploit tragedy to no ends in their painfully apparent bid ascertain complete control over our lives.

They did with Iraq. They did it with the Public Order Act 2023. They did with the National Security Act 2023. They did it with the Investigatory Powers Act 2016. They did it with the Online Safety Act 2023.

How do we go from heartbreaking teenage suicide to arresting a woman for speculating on a child-murderer’s identity for Pete’s sake? Some would say because it was never really about child protection after all.

And they’d probably be right.

