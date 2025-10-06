The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orwellian Dystopia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧's avatar
Orwellian Dystopia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧
13h

Well done JJ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
13h

It would be easy to write off the inconsistencies as normal administrative errors, but it's all part of a campaign to create confusion...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture