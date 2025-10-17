The Stark Naked Brief.

Less Government
7h

There is an awful lot of cowardly evil emanating from our disgusting government and disgraceful judiciary, police and prison officers seem to be close behind. I hope millions wish the best for Stuart who, having survived this dystopian nightmare, will be stronger than ever before.

Jos Haynes
7h

Stuart Burns is absolutely correct. We have a two tier justice system which discriminates against normal indigenous people. The Govt, the police and the judiciary want to destroy our morale so that we never dare make any dissenting comment about their crooked ways. When speech is criminalised, violence will inevitably follow. I think we should all be looking at self-defence classes so that the thugs who run this country will get a dose of their own medicine in due course. This is the lull before the storm. Does this count as a public space? Will I get a jail sentence for saying what most people think?

