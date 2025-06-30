Unless you’ve been living under a rock—if so, I’m a bit envious—you’ll know that Baroness Casey’s long-awaited report finally dropped on June 16th.

The Labour government promised it months ago. But given how brutally honest and detailed it is, perhaps the delay now makes more sense.

Apparently, Starmer and his inner circle sat on the report for ten days before releasing it—timed neatly with his appearance at the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada. So he was out of the country.

In any case, here’s a breakdown of the key findings. Feel free to use it as a sort of archive. I’ve also summarised some of the latest developments in the wider scandal from Sheffield and Newcastle.

Casey’s National Audit

Baroness Casey

Momentary and Fleeting Action

“The policy and delivery landscape… requires strong leadership… But what emerges instead… is a repeating cycle: seminal moments of scandal and public outrage which lead to bursts of government focus and activity but no sustained improvement…”

Monumental Data-Recording Failures

“We found that the ethnicity of perpetrators is shied away from and is still not recorded for two-thirds of perpetrators, so we are unable to provide any accurate assessment from the nationally collected data.”

Whitewashed Government Reports

“We also find it hard to understand how the Home Office reached the conclusion in their paper that the ethnicity of group-based child sexual exploitation (CSE) offenders is likely to be in line with child sexual abuse more generally and with the general population i.e. “with the majority of offenders being White”.

“This audit found it hard to understand how the Home Office paper reached that conclusion, which does not seem to be evidenced in research or data.”

In short, the Home Office drew sweeping conclusions from flawed data—conclusions that were then parroted by much of the media to downplay anti-white racism and dismiss concerns about the overrepresentation of offenders of Middle Eastern descent.

Legislation Not Fit-For-Purpose

“We have found too many examples of child sexual exploitation criminal cases being dropped or downgraded from r*pe to lesser charges where a 13 to 15-year-old had been ‘in love with’ or ‘had consented to’ sex with the perpetrator.”

Unimaginable Social Service Failures

"Child protection plans… (from social services) on the grounds of sexual abuse, have fallen to their lowest level in 30 years... There is no data published by children’s services about group-based child sexual exploitation.”

"The number of children on child protection plans for neglect has risen to 30,950 while those on child protection plans for sexual abuse has fallen to 2,160."

Abuse Crossed Into Modern Sex Slavery

“The child was advertised on an adult sex work website and more than 25 men were thought to have visited her over four days. Organised crime group involvement suspected…”

National Referrals Have Increased

“947 referrals for sexual exploitation (not just group-based/grooming gangs) were made in 2024, a 49% increase since 2020.”

“The only figure on group-based child sexual exploitation comes from a new police dataset… which, while suffering a number of limitations, has identified around 700 recorded offences of group-based child sexual exploitation in 2023.”

The total number of child sexual exploitation cases exceeds 17,100 annually—but that figure includes both grooming gangs and individual incidents.

What the Little Solid, Reconfigured Data Did Say

"If victims for whom ethnicity was not known or declared are included in the data... the figures look very different with victims known to be White accounting for 39% of all victims."

In Manchester, where police consistently recorded the ethnicity of the perpetrators from 2022 to 2025, “there is an over-representation of suspects of “Asian” ethnicity in cases of group-based child sexual exploitation".

In West Yorkshire, where their recording activity wasn’t quite as good as Manchester but still much better than the national average. “Asians” were again vastly overrepresented in group-based (grooming/r*pe gangs) CSE—35%.

More Data Recording Failures

"Data is not available on prosecutions and convictions for group-based child sexual exploitation". So the Ministry of Justice and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have likewise failed via incompetence and/or negligence—we can’t say for sure.

Court Delays Impacting Victims

"In 2023/24, the average time from the police’s first submission to the issuing of a charging decision in a child sexual abuse case was 123 days… The CPS’ Central Casework Division… took 19 months – 556 days – on average to issue a decision."

The Big Bombshell… Migrants and/or “Asylum Seekers” Involved

“This audit noted that a significant proportion of (live) cases appear to involve suspects who are non-UK nationals and/or who are claiming asylum in the UK… including some of those reported to us by the Metropolitan Police Service, report an overlap between child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation”.

So, it could be the case that “asylum seekers”—who are being fed, housed, and entertained at our expense—have also been grooming and r*ping our children.

You can read Casey’s full ‘National Audit’ — HERE.

Live Operations in Newcastle

Ten days ago, GB News revealed that Northumbria Police are currently reviewing intelligence linked to active grooming gang activity in Newcastle.

According to internal correspondence seen exclusively by the outlet, a Chief Inspector recently informed local residents that officers were investigating information which “does raise some concerns regarding exploitation.”

The update came shortly after an anonymous survivor from a historic case spoke to GB News. She expressed serious doubt that the police would handle ongoing cases with the seriousness they deserve.

She described how her own trial had collapsed due to basic police failings—failings that allowed her abusers to escape justice.

“I was told by the police, with an apology, that it was because evidence wasn’t stored correctly and there wasn’t enough evidence. That was basically all I was told.”

In other words, police didn’t just fail to prosecute. They seemingly mishandled key evidence, botched basic procedures, and in doing so—endangered survivors.

Trials in Sheffield

Days ago, during the trial of three men accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Rotherham, a jury heard that one of the alleged abusers told her:

“That is what white girls are for.”

Sageer Hussain (39), Kessur Ajaib (43), and Mohammed Makhmood (43) all deny the charges, which relate to grooming abuse said to have taken place between 1999 and 2002.

The court heard that men at a local club—some the victim’s age, others older—would offer girls drinks and cigarettes before the r*pes occurred.

Hussain later told the girl she “shouldn’t have walked around in what I was dressed in,” that she “deserved it,” and “that is what white girls were for.”

Hussain is also accused of r*ping a second teenage girl in Rotherham town centre during the same period.

The case adds to the long and damning history of genuinely racist sexual exploitation in the town—where victims were failed for years, and where abusers believed, for too long, that no one would stop them.

Elsewhere…

One of the few disappointing developments in Casey’s subsequent media appearances following her report was her repeated acknowledgment that the clear, objective evidence of a cover-up emboldens the “far right”.

It’s a familiar refrain. As if people are waiting in the wings, just begging for more evidence that more girls have been abused by men of the Muslim faith and/or Middle Eastern ancestry.

It’s says a lot. Even a rare, uncompromising figure such as Casey still apparently feels the need to placate. And it maybe goes to show how although significantly damaged, the veil of political correctness still lingers.

The priority should be the survivors—and the facts.

Not whether reality gives ammunition to political fringe groups. Because if that fear guides the upcoming national inquiry in any way whatsoever, it’s already doomed to repeat the same errors.

Do you really believe our best days lie ahead?

Will you keep watching as our politicians and broadcasters push for yet more surveillance, censorship, and control?

If you want to push back—if not today, maybe someday—supporting independent journalism can, genuinely, make a real impact.

In the past year, The Stark Naked Brief reached over 100 million people on X. Sometimes, all it takes is one post—one uncomfortable truth—to wake someone up and put another dent in the uniparty’s monopoly.

Get 25% off for 1 year