The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
14h

In the video she even refers to those on the right as "...bad people..."

That's bad form, wouldn't you say?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
18h

I’m surprised that so many blond, clean shaven young men were involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture