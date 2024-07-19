Ministers Were Informed Of mRNA Lies During Mandates, Cardiologist Reveals
Dr Aseem Malhotra had a direct line of communication to the Health Secretary.
We’ve had another mainstream breakthrough.
Yesterday, Dr. Aseem Malhotra appeared on TalkTV to discuss the UK government’s Covid response in light of Baroness Hallett’s report on the first module of the Covid Inquiry.
Commentators were surprised. Most predicted that the Covid Inquiry chair’s report would echo sentiments seen during proceedings, suggesting that lockdowns, despite all credible evidence, were the only viable solutions for dealing with Covid.
So when Hallett’s team concluded that “the imposition of a lockdown should be a measure of last resort… indeed, there are those who would argue that a lockdown should never be imposed,” it almost seemed strange.
During the interview, much like his January 2023 appearance on the BBC where he pivoted from discussing statins to linking Covid vaccines to cardiovascular issues, Malhotra shifted the focus to vaccines.
He covered a lot of detail in quick succession. He argued that the term “vaccine” used for mRNA products is misleading, as they are better described as gene technologies. He cited peer-reviewed reanalysis of Moderna and Pfizer’s clinical trials, which showed an adverse event rate closer to 1-in-800, a figure that outweighed Covid hospitalisation risk. He also mentioned that Israel saw a 25% increase in cardiac events among people aged 16-39 during the vaccine rollout.
But the standout moment came when Malhotra discussed his involvement in a court case in Finland concerning an entrepreneur who was denied entry to a café because he was unvaccinated.
Malhotra revealed that he witnessed a World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist testify under oath that by December 2021, the mRNA vaccine offered zero protection against Covid. He then disclosed that he had texted Sajid Javid, the UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, informing him of this testimony, but Javid effectively ignored it.
It has been difficult to gauge what certain officials knew at what time. However, now we have an indication that some were categorically made aware that their policies were illogical and at direct odds with the evidence-base.
Press releases show that Javid’s department finally revoked the Covid vaccine mandate for health and social care staff on March 15, 2022, months after Malhotra made contact.
In November 2021, a survey of industry leaders estimated that up to 20,000 carers had already quit or been sacked over mandatory jabs. Given the mandate carried on to March the following year, that could be a vast underestimate.
Malhotra, who once advocated for everyone to receive the vaccines before his father reportedly passed away from them, notably said, “This is the biggest corporate crime committed by the drug the industry.”
TalkTV did not post the interview on YouTube as the platform continues to issue strikes to channels discussing the topic. So here it is in full:
Summary of Hallett’s Report on the Covid Inquiry:
Ad Hoc Intervention:
Epidemiologist Professor Mark Woolhouse described lockdown as an ad hoc intervention with no prior planning, guidelines, or clear expectations.
Lack of Scrutiny on Consequences:
The novelty of the lockdown approach meant there was no time to scrutinise its potential side effects, leading to ill-prepared policies with unknown consequences.
Significant Economic Impact:
The report highlights the 25% drop in GDP between February and April 2020 due to lockdowns, representing a major gap in the UK’s assessment of pandemic risk.
Missing Topics:
The report does not discuss the UK government’s evidence that the Test and Trace system had minimal impact on reducing Covid infections despite its high cost.
Balancing Factors in Health Emergencies:
The report emphasises the need for a balanced approach in health emergencies, considering economic impact, social wellbeing, and effects on education, as advocated by former chief medical officer Sally Davies.
Exclusion of Certain Testimonies:
Testimonies from Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty are notably absent, indicating a potential shift from previously dominant perspectives during the pandemic.
Real Story of the Report:
The report suggests that the UK was not prepared for the “wrong pandemic”, but rather that it resorted to an unprecedented policy without a proper evidence base or risk assessment. It advocates that lockdowns should be a measure of last resort, and perhaps never used at all.
NEW ZEALAND
"BOMBSHELL REVELATION NZTSOS have uncovered a ‘Science and Insights’ report that was published by the Ministry of Health in Oct 2021, which totally demolishes the Labour Government’s narrative around the ‘grave risk’ that existed in schools and healthcare settings at the time. Because of this discovery, we now know that before the Health and Education mandate order was signed, the government had in its possession high-quality evidence that the risk of transmission in schools and healthcare settings was insignificant, and that the vaccination mandate was therefore totally unnecessary. There’s no easy way around the importance of this document. It’s the Ministry’s own contact-tracing data. It has a very large sample size making it highly reliable (over 11,000 education contacts were analysed), and it’s the most relevant piece of information that they would have had in their possession in relation to the vaccine mandate. It told the government that in Healthcare settings only one in 500 contacts became infected, while in Educational settings, just one in 1,000 contacts became infected. Yet, knowing all this, Hipkins went ahead and signed the mandate order that brought so much unnecessary pain and suffering on so many. Can it get any worse than this? Well, unfortunately, it can! Health and Education workers (NZDSOS and NZTSOS) went to the High Court in March 2022 to have the vaccination mandate order declared unlawful. The Crown produced sworn affidavits from four witnesses (Mr Hipkins, Ms Mackay, Dr Town and Dr Bloomfield), with Drs Town and Bloomfield being accepted by the court as ‘expert witnesses’. Now, there are very strict rules that control the evidence of an ‘expert witness’. They must swear to assist the court ‘impartially’, and also that they will tell the court if any part of their evidence is ‘incomplete or inaccurate without some qualification’. Drs Town and Bloomfield both would have known about this highly relevant MoH analysis, but they did not reveal this to the court. NZTSOS believe that by keeping this from the high Court Drs Town and Bloomfield clearly contravened the rules for expert witnesses, and potentially open themselves to a charge of perjury. Another Crown witness, Ms Mackay, also kept highly relevant information from the court. She correctly told the court that only eleven ‘applications’ for ‘Serious Service Disruption’ (SSD) exemptions had been granted, but failed to tell the court that one application alone was for 971 workers, and that by the date of her affidavit these 11 ‘applications’ covered a total of 2,833 workers – all of this while hundreds of other fine workers were being terminated because of what the court approvingly termed the governments ‘zero-tolerance’ approach. If only the court had known! NZTSOS is now seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, and one of their claims is that these serious omissions in the evidence presented by the Crown’s witnesses has led to a ‘miscarriage of justice’. What can you do to help? Well, if the NZTSOS appeal is accepted, they’re going to need financial help, but that can wait for the moment. Right now, they need everyone who’s been affected by the mandate to help share this bombshell revelation. We need to make it difficult for the Supreme Court to quietly decline their application in the hope that it will just go away. So, can you write to your MP? Can you share this post with others? If we all do our bit to publicise this bombshell, we may yet succeed in holding to account those who have perpetrated this grave injustice."
All the best to you all. Assist the resist!