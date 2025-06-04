Thanks to a tip-off, more deeply troubling evidence has emerged about Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer—specifically his long-standing ties to hardline, pro-censorship, far-left campaign groups.

It comes after news that Hermer not only compared those who want to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to 1930s Nazis, but also personally signed off on the prosecution of non-violent Southport protestors.

That includes Lucy Connolly, who received a harsher prison sentence than a convicted rapist—whose “unduly lenient” punishment Hermer refused to review.

Not only this, but it was revealed as a former private barrister, he represented ISIS bride Shamima Begum, 9/11 plotter Mustafa al-Hawsawi, and Rangzieb Ahmed, a senior al-Qaeda operative linked to the 7/7 London bombings.

He also acted in a high-profile challenge to Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit and helped “anti-racist” Caribbean campaigners draft reparation demands from Britain.

Turns out, as the Daily Sceptic’s Laurie Wastell discovered, while a student at the University of Manchester, Hermer wasn’t just politically active. He was a "dedicated anti-fascist" who worked closely with the magazine Searchlight, a group known for its extreme-left affiliations and activism.

According to Searchlight itself, Hermer not only attended meetings but later provided legal advice and even became a patron.

Want to guess who attended such meetings?

Nick Lowles, then Searchlight's Co-Editor and now CEO of Hope Not Hate.

In fact, the organisations are so closely linked that it appears some of Searchlight's registered entities have since been rebranded under Hope Not Hate.

This matters—because last July, after Tommy Robinson publicly aired his documentary Silenced in Trafalgar Square, Hope Not Hate made direct contact with the Attorney General’s office. Lowles even posted on X:

“The Attorney General’s office have been made aware of Tommy Robinson screening a film he was banned from showing. Such a flagrant disregard for the law could well see him facing the maximum two-year sentence. Only himself to blame.”

Hermer’s team and the authorities responded swiftly, charging Robinson with contempt of court, which indeed landed him with an 18-month sentence.

He was released days ago, after removing the documentary from his X profile.

The link between Hermer and Lowles takes on further significance considering the authorities’ prosecution of certain political commentators last year.

Consider this: when Lowles spread false claims that a Muslim woman had been attacked with acid in Middlesbrough during the Southport unrest, police seemingly took no action against him.

Compare that to the case of Bernadette Spofforth, who was arrested after falsely speculating online that then Southport child-murder suspect had a Middle Eastern name—Ali-Al-Shakati.

She was arrested partly under Section 179 of the Online Safety Act 2023, which criminalises knowingly sending false messages intended to cause “non-trivial psychological harm or physical harm to a likely audience”.

In a statement, Cheshire Police tied her “malicious and inaccurate communications” to violent disorder—despite having no concrete proof anyone acted on her post. They simply assumed. (Her post neither called for violence).

And yet Lowles’ post was too followed by violence in Middlesbrough—where he claimed the acid attack had taken place. Footage showed men appearing to be of Middle Eastern descent assaulting men appearing to be of Anglo-Saxon descent.

It begs the question: could the lack of police and CPS action against Lowles have anything to do with the fact that his former “anti-fascist” associate now holds one of the most powerful offices in the country?

As Attorney General, Hermer oversees the Crown Prosecution Service—giving him the authority to block certain prosecutions or refer cases to the Court of Appeals if he believes certain sentences are too lenient.

Note, this isn’t some passing association to Searchlight, Hope Not Hate, and Lowles.

Hermer once sat on Searchlight’s Management Committee—the same time that he struck up that fateful friendship with Starmer. One that eventually saw him donate to Starmer’s leadership campaign in 2019.

In return, Starmer elevated him to the House of Lords in July 2024—making Hermer Attorney General, despite him never having served in either chamber of Parliament, something not done in over a century.

Some questioned whether ‘pay for play’ was at work, particularly given this sequence of events.

But be in no doubt, this guy has rubbed shoulders with some of the country's most hardline “anti-fascist”—some say outright communist—censors, it appears, for the better part of his career.

After all, these are the same organisations that issue ‘book ban lists’ to pressure retailers into blacklisting authors. They publish articles sanitising the grooming/r*pe gang scandal by calling it a “so-called” issue and accuse “racists in the media” of bringing attention to the scandal to “bash Muslims”.

What might enrage readers even more: all while doing this, Hope Note Hate have received government funds, with the Home Office giving them grants of £50,000 and £141,380 in 2019-2020 to “brief multiple departments… on emerging trends of hate in the UK”.

They already had access, and now their man, it seems, has the ability to influence the British "justice system" directly.

No wonder he doesn't seem to care about citizens being jailed and/or prosecuted for online posts. That's Searchlight’s and Hope Not Hate's MO.

You must read Laurie Wastell’s original exposè—brilliant work from him.

