Professor Stephen Kent.

A recent study by a group of immunologists, microbiologists, and other scientists from leading Australian academic research centres has raised concerns about the use of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in humans.

The group included experts from the University of Melbourne, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Monash University, and RMIT University.

Despite their application in drug delivery systems, particularly in oncology, LNPs were relatively unknown to the public and not widely used before Covid mRNA vaccines.

Structure of mRNA-LNP

We had limited understanding of their effects on bio-distribution (how substances spread throughout the body) and immunogenicity (how substances provoke an immune response) until mass vaccine rollouts.

Stephen Kent, Ph.D., a distinguished Professorial Fellow in Microbiology and Immunology, and his colleagues recently published a new preprint study analysing their effects.

They hypothesised certain antibody-responses might increase the clearance rate of mRNA vaccines (how rapidly the body removes a vaccine or its components).

Researchers measured this clearance rate by testing blood samples from 19 individuals who received Moderna’s SPIKEVAX mRNA booster. The participants, aged 24-70 (mean age 42), with 63% being female, had received 3-4 doses of monovalent Covid vaccines before receiving the bivalent mRNA vaccine.

Taking these measurements, Professor Kent and his team found that both the mRNA (really modified-RNA) and LNPs peaked in the blood 1-2 days post-vaccination.

More importantly, however, "The mRNA was detectable for 14-28 days post-vaccination in most subjects," the researchers reported. "We measured the proportion of mRNA that remained intact in the blood over time and found that the decay kinetics of the intact mRNA and ionizable lipid (one key component of LNPs which have been widely used for the systemic delivery of RNA therapeutics) were identical, suggesting the intact lipid nanoparticle recirculates in the blood."

Their findings directly contradict prevailing industry and regulatory literature, suggesting that LNPs used in mRNA vaccines do not circulate in the blood for prolonged periods.

Pfizer, Moderna, the FDA, and various academic institutions have all stated that during vaccination, the LNPs rapidly deliver the mRNA into cells, where it is translated into the spike protein antigen to elicit an immune response.

They also say LNPs are typically taken up by cells near the injection site and within draining lymph nodes shortly after vaccination. According to them, most LNPs clear from the bloodstream within hours.

"Taken together, our results suggest vaccine mRNA lipid nanoparticles recirculate for up to 1 month post-vaccination," Kent and colleagues concluded. That is up to, it could be longer.

The authors declared no competing interests and disclosed that funding primarily derived from the Australian Research Council, the primary non-medical research funding agency of the Australian Government. Something they perhaps got away with as they marketed the study to help the safety of future mRNA-LNP therapeutics.

Professor Kent has published over 300 scientific papers and is well-recognised for his studies on T cell and antibody immunity to HIV and Influenza. He has given over 100 invited talks and seminars and has won multiple awards for his research.

Some Background:

There was a substantial amount of compromising information mainstream media omitted about Moderna in the run up to their product’s emergency approval.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.

In fact, before the pandemic, from 2016, the company was struggling, losing key executives, talent, and investors rapidly.

Their promises of "revolutionising" medicine and the persuasive abilities of CEO Stéphane Bancel stood as the major pillars for any potential future success. But their extreme secrecy meant it had yet to prove it could deliver on its claims.

Complicating matters, a competitor's patents threatened Moderna's profitability, and issues with its mRNA delivery system led to the abandonment of multi-dose treatments due to toxicity concerns.

They claimed to have solved the LNP toxicity problem. Yet, comments made by Moderna in a November 2018 SEC filing suggested otherwise, outlining systemic side effects from their LNP formulations and ongoing struggles with safety concerns.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb extensively documented Moderna’s recent history up to 2020. You can read her two part series here.

Of course, we’re meant to observe the latter as nothing more than a series of unfortunate events. In 2021, the trials were a resounding success; the regulators thought so too, and all toxicity concerns vanished into the ether.

It was thus anointed, “safe and effective”.

Do you think if things stay the way they are our best days are ahead of us?

Are you going to sit down and watch as our media/government officials push for yet more invasive, authoritarian, censorious policy?

If you want to do something today to help change that, you can opt for a paid subscription and help citizen journalists like me attempting to stop it…

Get 25% off for 1 year