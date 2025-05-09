The Stark Naked Brief.

Dollyboy
7d

Thing I don’t understand is why people just keep voting, keep paying attention to these vile humans. Why? Just stop.

andy mason
6d

In my own opinion Starmer has committed far worse offences than a good number of people now serving time.

Why do I say this. Because he with his knowledge & experience of the Law, & even worse with his position of PM he is suppose to set the bar for standards for integrity.

The PM is the top of the tree, there is no other person or position to point to.

But, am I surprised, unfortunately not standards in the elite levels of responsibility have disappeared though the floor.

How many years ago now was it that a senior Met Police officer stood at a news conference stating to all, that the accusations given by Nick against senior members of government, the Tories & the army of child sexual abuse & murder, before any actual investigation had been done, were credible & true .......

Of course it was complete make believe & fantasy. But this senior management level officer despite predudicing any on going investigation before it had even started received no sanction whatsoever.

This is totally the same situation we are dealing with now with Starmer. He can say & do whatever he likes & it is just waved off as inconsequential. But to us plebs, we are held to the highest standards.....

The Country is upside down...

