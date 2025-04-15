If the past few weeks weren’t enough to infuriate genuine liberals—first with the quiet but successful implementation of two-tier bail rules, then the attempted rollout of two-tier sentencing guidelines—we can now add two-tier police recruitment to the list.

Last week, journalists Robert Mendick and Isabel Oakeshott uncovered that one of the UK’s largest forces, West Yorkshire Police (WYP), has been delaying applications from white candidates in a bid to boost “diversity.”

According to a whistleblower directly involved in the recruitment process, the force is ranking candidates using a sinister colour-coded hierarchy: Black and far east Asian applicants were given “gold” priority, south-east Asian candidates received “silver”, and “white others”—including Irish and eastern Europeans—were dumped into the “bronze” tier.

They're ranking people not on their physical ability, not on their mental acuity, but on their skin colour. A racial preference scheme dressed up in the language of equality.

When the news broke, the force quickly went into damage control.

In a statement published on April 10th, WYP claimed that its recruitment practices were simply about improving representation and denied that its “positive action” policies offered any actual advantage.

“No interviews are held until the window is officially opened to all candidates,” they wrote. “Enabling people from under-represented groups to apply early does not give them an advantage in the application process.”

The same logic was used by the Sentencing Council to defend its PSR guidance. If these new procedures don’t make any difference to outcomes, then, first, why do they claim they address racial disparities? And second, why implement them?

For context, the Equality Act 2010 makes it illegal to treat someone less favourably based on race. But Section 159 of that Act contains a now-infamous clause: “positive action.”

Introduced by the Gordon Brown government, it essentially allows employers to discriminate in favour of protected groups when two candidates are “equally qualified.” Rishi Sunak’s government backed this up in guidelines in 2023.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown (27 June 2007–11 May 2010)

The problem? Who decides who’s “equal”? What objective metric is used? In truth, the power is in the eye of the beholder, or rather, the recruiter.

Even if candidates were evenly matched, one could argue that hiring someone based at all on race is still discrimination.

But the legal nuances became somewhat irrelevant when West Yorkshire’s Chief Constable, John Robins, stepped forward and revealed his true aim.

In the wake of the controversy, Robins openly declared he wants direct discrimination against white candidates to be legal, calling for the law to change to allow it.

John Robins.

For context, under his tenure, WYP has perhaps become one of the UK’s most political police forces.

It employs 19 diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) staff—many of them sworn officers—at a cost of over £1 million per year. They reportedly spend more on DEI than almost any other force in the country.

Officers and staff—over 10,000 of them—have been enrolled in DEI training, including programmes on Britain’s slave trade. The aim? To make WYP an “anti-racist organisation.”

Speaking on the initiative Robins said: “I am sorry for the way policing has treated black people across West Yorkshire in the past, I truly am. I want us to become an anti-racist organisation.”

The Times recently revealed that West Yorkshire Police also ranks among the highest in Britain for arresting citizens for online speech.

In 2023 alone, the force arrested 963 people under Section 127 of the Communications Act and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act—second only to the Met.

One speech-related arrest made national headlines in 2023: a 16-year-old autistic girl detained by seven officers in a 1am raid on her home after allegedly saying that an officer looked like her “lesbian nana.”

She was arrested for a “homophobic” public order offence. Footage showed her screaming as she was taken away.

Despite the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) conclusion that the female officer’s “actions fell short of the expectations of the public and the police service as set out in the Code of Ethics”, she avoided punishment.

Instead, she was asked to undergo a “reflective practice – to reflect and learn from the incident to prevent any issues identified from re-occurring”.

But perhaps most concerning of all is where Robins has chosen to share his “antiracist” views.

In January 2023, he appeared on Iqra TV—a Saudi-state-linked channel—to proudly discuss his department’s “education programme” aimed at teaching children as young as six—yes, six-years-old—about offences like “hate crime.”

So the same police chief who endorses racist recruitment has had his mitts in the classroom possibly indoctrinating young children.

The channel was launched in 1998 by Saudi billionaire Saleh Abdullah Kamel through his Arab Media Corporation. Operating within Saudi Arabia, Iqra TV—sometimes called ‘Iqraa TV’—is subject to the kingdom's media regulations.

The regime that’s tied to Iqra TV? Built on Sharia law, where women’s rights, freedom of speech, and religious liberty notoriously face brutal restriction.

So, to recap: we have a Chief Constable who wants direct racial discrimination to be legal, leading a force disproportionately arresting people over speech, appearing on a foreign channel affiliated with an authoritarian Islamic regime while proudly promoting his “education programme” for young kids.

The Wider Problem

According to former Met Police detective Dominic Alder, two main factors have led to politicisation of British policing over the last few decades.

The first is the embedding of “antiracism” into state institutions following the Stephen Lawrence case. By the mid-2000s, any officer unwilling to embrace the dogma of “diversity” was unlikely to rise to senior rank.

In Alder’s words, “We used to call it ‘having the CD Rom inserted’ — where a decent copper would morph into a pound-shop commissar to get promoted.”

The second factor is fear of disorder.

The primary mission of British policing has always been to “Keep the King’s Peace.” After riots in places like Oldham in 2001, senior officers became paralysed by the possibility of racially charged unrest.

So they began to tread lightly—to consult “community leaders,” avoid controversy, and allow certain issues to fester. Cuts in certain funding has reportedly compounded the problem.

This partly why so many aren’t just sceptical of the police but now actively distrust them.

In April last year, a poll by the Economic and Social Research Council found that only four out of 10 people in England say they trust the police.

When forces like WYP seem more focused on the politics of representation than on tackling material crime—like, say, the record-high gun crime stats in West Yorkshire last year (626 cases to March 2024)—who can blame them.

Although, it’s unlikely Robins cares all that much. After all, he gets to cash in his £209,139 paycheque each year—playing by the diversity rulebook paid off, quite literally, as it does for so many other police chiefs across the country.