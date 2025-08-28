The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark D's avatar
Mark D
1d

Rotten to the core

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jos Haynes's avatar
Jos Haynes
1d

I know one should not judge on appearances but being human I often do. As soon as the photo of Edwards appeared, I thought he's a wrong 'un - someone unfitted for the job of maintaining transparency in our institutions. And so it proves. Occasionally I am wrong in my quick judgements, but most of the time my instincts are right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture