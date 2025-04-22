The Stark Naked Brief.

David Scullion
3d

It was beyond belief what happened and all the media put out was their worry of a right wing backlash. I happened to go to hospitality with the Daily Record newspaper on the Saturday after the murder. Their PR person was extremely frustrated as they could not print a word of the story without agreement of their lawyers. Two tier justice then just as it is now.

The Underdog
3d

I was never aware of the Kriss story, and I consider myself to be reasonably well informed. A murder as horrible and disgusting as his deserves a national spotlight, not a pathetic whimper.

Shows you the depth and depravity of the censorship.

