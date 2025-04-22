Today, right on cue, Sir Keir Starmer marked the anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s tragic death—as he has almost every year since entering frontline politics.

At 12.36, he posted on X:

“Today we remember Stephen Lawrence, murdered in an unprovoked racist attack aged just 18. As Director of Public Prosecutions, I was proud to help bring his killers to justice, and I will continue my work with his mother, my friend Baroness @DLawrenceOBE, to rid our society of racism and break down barriers to opportunity for all young people. We will honour Stephen’s legacy for change.”

Stephen, a black man, was murdered on 22 April 1993 while waiting for a bus in Eltham, southeast London. At 10:38pm, a group of white teenagers crossed the road and attacked him reportedly without provocation.

He was stabbed twice—one wound severed an artery, another punctured his lung. Despite his injuries, he ran 130 yards before collapsing. He died shortly after from blood loss.

Stephen Lawrence

Five suspects were arrested but not charged due to insufficient evidence. A private prosecution by his family failed.

It wasn’t until 2012—almost two decades later—that Gary Dobson and David Norris were retried using new forensic evidence and found guilty. They received life sentences.

Gary Dobson and David Norris

Some doubted racism was involved. Norris denied any racial motive, insisting he “did not hold racist views”.

Of course, none of this changes the fact that Stephen’s death was a utter tragedy. A young life ended for no reason. A crime that should never have happened.

But tragedy isn’t the only reason some cases enter the national spotlight—and others vanish from it.

Take Kriss Donald.

Kriss Donald

If you haven’t heard of him, you’re not alone. Most people haven’t.

In 2004, Kriss—just 15 years old—was abducted from the street in Glasgow by five men of Pakistani heritage (all were in their late 20s). They shoved him into a car and drove 200 miles to Dundee searching for a place to hold him.

When they couldn’t find a safehouse, they took him to a walkway near Celtic Football Club. There, they stabbed him repeatedly, doused him in petrol, and set him on fire. He bled out in flames. Alone. Fifteen.

The motive? One of the gang members, Imran Shahid, had been attacked the night before by a local white gang. Kriss Donald had nothing to do with it. He was chosen at random—a “white boy from the McCulloch Street area,” according to court testimony.

Imran Shahid

In 2006, Shahid, along with Zeeshan Shahid and Mohammed Faisal Mushtaq, was found guilty of racially aggravated murder. They all received life sentences.

The verdict was clear. So was the motive.

Want to know what the BBC did?

They featured the case a grand total of 3 times. And when the trial verdict came in, our national broadcaster was more concerned with an art centre opening in Gateshead, near Newcastle.

Only after public outcry did the then-head of BBC World Service apologise.

Bear in mind, this was the early 2000s—back when media bias was supposedly less entrenched.

Compare this to the nationwide coverage of Stephen over the last decade. We see televised retrospectives, annual tributes, even dramatised tv shows but nothing of the sort for Kriss.

Parliament changed laws citing Stephen’s murder. His mother Doreen Lawrence was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to community relations in 2003, and was made a member of the House of Lord in 2013.

And of course today, Starmer once again invokes the memory of Stephen—as he’s done at least five times on X in recent years, and at least 14 times across public speeches and statements since Stephen’s murder 30 years ago, according to National Pulse write Jack Montgomery.

When the anniversary of Kriss’s death arrived in March, did the Prime Minister post? No. Not a single word, not just this year, but every year since his death.

If our Prime Minister won’t treat victims of racist murder equally, how can we trust him to govern equally?

The extent to which legacy media and our senior politicians have controlled public awareness—not necessarily always through outright mistruths, but quiet acts of omission—is impossible to quantify.

Kriss would have been 37 this year.

Do you really believe our best days lie ahead if nothing changes?

Will you keep watching from the sidelines as politicians and broadcasters push for more surveillance, censorship, and control?

If you want to push back—if not today, maybe someday—supporting independent journalism can make a real impact.

In the past year, The Stark Naked Brief reached over 90 million people on X. Sometimes, all it takes is one post—one uncomfortable truth—to wake someone up.

Get 25% off for 1 year