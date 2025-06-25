Credit: Carl Court

Today marks the first meeting of a new Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion—an initiative launched in the wake of last summer’s unrest, following the Southport child murders.

Its co-chair? Former MP Sir Sajid Javid.

The commission will produce policy recommendations aimed at “strengthening communities.” But many are already questioning how serious its aims can be—given who’s been handed the reins.

Speaking on his new appointment—one he is likely being paid for—Javid framed the issue as one of national urgency:

“In more recent years, new threats like the mismanagement of immigration, cost of living pressures and social media driven extremism, have begun to turn this crisis of social disconnection into an acute threat of social division.”

He continued:

“Short-term crises, such as the findings of the grooming gangs inquiry, or the riots last summer and those in recent weeks in Northern Ireland, have all laid bare the fragility of community cohesion in this country today.”

But critics may find Javid’s appointment curious. After all, he has done more than most in recent years to cause such “fragility of community cohesion”.

Javid was, of course, the Home Secretary when he commissioned the now-notoriously debunked 2020 Home Office report into group-based child sexual exploitation.

At the time, he promised the public there would be “no no-go areas of inquiry.”

But that promise ultimately collapsed.

Not only was the report whitewashed but the department first refused to release it, saying it was "not in the public interest" and that it "could be misleading if made public and used out of context".

Yes—genuinely—they said statistics on mass r*pe weren’t in our interest and then had the cheek to suggest we couldn’t be trusted because we might misuse them.

In reality, they misused the data. It was riddled with flawed and misleading conclusions. As Baroness Casey’s explosive audit confirmed just last week, the 2020 report had fundamentally misrepresented the scope and patterns of abuse.

“This audit found it hard to understand how the Home Office paper reached that conclusion, which does not seem to be evidenced in research or data”, she wrote.

By the time of publication, Javid had moved on to become Chancellor. But he didn’t resign. He didn’t protest. He stayed in the cabinet until 2022.

The same year, Javid, as Health Secretary, pushed through one of the most discriminatory policies in modern NHS history—the vaccine mandate for care home workers.

From 11 November 2021, all care home staff were legally required to be vaccinated. The fallout was immediate. Around 40,000 workers were sacked or left their jobs voluntarily as a direct result of the policy.

By October 2022, the care sector was in crisis, with 165,000 staff vacancies—a collapse many partly attributed to the effects of Boris Johnson and Javid’s mandate.

Javid won’t be alone.

The new panel includes 20 commissioners from politics, academia, business, civil society, media, and religious groups. Another notable name is Dame Sara Khan, Britain’s first counter-extremism commissioner.

The same Sara Khan that shaped today’s highly partisan Home Office during her tenure, forming relationships with Hope Not Hate, a radical “anti-fascist” group that received government funding and enjoys close links to the far-left Socialist Workers Party.

Khan also chaired the Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group, formed to combat “negative perceptions” of Islam following Islamist terror attacks. That effort eventually gave rise to the Islamic Network within the Home Office and the wider civil service.

Just days ago, the department faced a new scandal. It was revealed a former caseworker took over £3,000 in bribes to approve the asylum claim of a Bangladeshi migrant.

The caseworker, Imran Mulla, assigned the Bangladeshi’s case to himself in breach of protocol and unlawfully granted the application. He worked from the Manchester office as part of the asylum claims team.

While this case may not be directly linked to the Islamic Network, it’s difficult to separate such incidents from the culture that blossomed under figures like Khan and Javid.

It all begs the unavoidable question…

How can there be serious reform if the very people who oversaw—even directly created—the policies that led to this societal division are now in charge of managing its fallout?

This is why so many compare Whitehall to a game of musical chairs. It seems the same people are moved from role to role, never held accountable, always presented as part of the solution, when in fact they’re part of the problem.

