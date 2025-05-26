Anyone remotely familiar with British politics will know how deeply some politicians are entangled with the green energy lobby. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is a well-known example.

But then there’s Julia King—also known as Baroness Brown of Cambridge—who sits in the House of Lords and has built a portfolio of climate-linked side jobs that some say blurs the line between policymaking and profiteering.

Granted a life peerage in 2015 under David Cameron, she was praised for her contributions to “engineering and public service”—particularly in the area of climate policy.

Today, she chairs the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee, guiding debates on AI, medicine, biotechnology.

She also, and more importantly, chairs the Adaptation Sub-Committee of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), a government-funded body that produces reports and informs the government about climate policy.

One recent report, published by Brown’s very own subcommittee, warned that by 2050, “over half of England’s prime farmland, one in four homes, and half the nation’s rail and road network could be at risk of flooding”.

But the also government-funded Environment Agency’s own long-term data tells a different story.

Despite limitations in the dataset—major flood events only—there’s no clear upward trend in the frequency or severity of flooding over the past 30 years.

In what we’re told is a worsening “climate emergency,” the absence of clear escalation is interesting. You’d expect to see rises all over the shop.

So where do these projections come from?

That remains one of the many mysteries of Britain’s Net Zero industrial complex—that is personified so well by individuals like Baroness Brown (besides maybe Miliband—the Energy Secretary himself—whose brother also happens to work for firms tied to Big Green corporates too.)

As journalist David Rose revealed in a detailed UnHerd investigation, Baroness Brown sits as a non-executive director of Ørsted, a Danish wind power company, and Ceres Power, which develops hydrogen energy systems.

Between the two, she earns £114,000 per year—on top of the £27,000 she receives as chair of the CCC sub-committee.

She is also a paid adviser to Holtec, a nuclear energy firm, though the amount remains undisclosed.

In addition, she chairs Frontier IP, an investment firm whose portfolio includes solar tech companies, and she heads the advisory board of BGF, another fund investing in wind and solar.

She has also declared shareholdings in Rolls-Royce, which plans to build small nuclear reactors in Britain.

In other words, Julia King, the Baroness Brown of Cambridge, chairs a supposedly impartial government committee that repeatedly overstates the “climate emergency” via wild, pseudo-scientific estimates while receiving payments from the very green energy companies set to gain millions—if not billions—from such alarmism.

And it seems no one in government has properly investigated her conduct—whether she may have steered meeting agendas, sidelined certain data, or ignored inconvenient research altogether.

In a functioning democracy that values accountability, she would—at the very least—be questioned before a parliamentary committee under oath, and suspended from all government advisory roles until any suspected conflicts of interest were resolved.

Curiously, when Rose contacted Brown ahead of publishing his investigation last September and asked about the payments, she “abruptly ended the call”.

Shortly after, she unexpectedly followed up by email, stating that her “integrity is critical” and insisting her interests were fully declared in the Register of Lords’ Interests.

She also claimed that her non-parliamentary roles “strengthen” her work in Parliament rather than compromise it.

Some might argue it seems to “strengthen” her purse more than her work...

Paul Homewood wrote a deft article on climate myths earlier this month—a highly recommended read (as well as his other articles) HERE.

Do you really believe our best days lie ahead?

Will you keep watching as our politicians and broadcasters push for more surveillance, censorship, and control?

If you want to push back—if not today, maybe someday—supporting independent journalism can, genuinely, make a real impact.

In the past year, The Stark Naked Brief reached over 100 million people on X. Sometimes, all it takes is one post—one uncomfortable truth—to wake someone up and make another dent in the system.

Get 25% off for 1 year