The Stark Naked Brief.

Stuffysays
May 26

It really shows how poor our politicians and civil servants have become. How totally unsuitable for the jobs they have. The Baroness doesn't feel she needs to answer to anyone because, in her world everyone is the same as her and behaves like she does so who is there to answer to. I doubt if she actually believes we're all going to drown/boil/freeze by 2050 but it makes her a well-paid VIP to spout the currently popular line about climate catastrophe. None of these people should be in public appointments paid for with public funds. None of them can see that they have no integrity or honesty or decency or even basic common sense. They are all being played by mega corporations stuffed with shysters in shiny suits doing the bidding of elusive billionaires/pension funds/NGOs. A total world of corruption where nothing actually matters anymore so nobody has to pretend it does.

Dougie 4
May 26

They all seem to think that declaring their interests on the relevant register is a get out of jail free card that magically neutralises any conflict of interest. On the contrary, the register is there to enable the public to identify conflicts of interest.

