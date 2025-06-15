The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petronella Jackson's avatar
Petronella Jackson
5d

I listened to a discussion at CPAC on YouTube with Victor Oban and other europeans and he confirmed the mass Muslim illegal immigration into Europe was planned to change the European demographic for one simple reason, they don’t vote for Christian’s and this would ensure the greens and other far left parties in the EU remained in power. This is what’s happened in Britain too. I think it’s appalling our home office is staffed with predominantly Muslim workers, this is Britain and the home office is in charge of the nations security and defence! I don’t believe they lax laws against ethic minorities to protect from being called racist, it doesn’t make sense, hurty words don’t injure. It’s a deliberate attempt to eradicate Christianity and replace the population. How did Britain ever allow this to happen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
scouch1's avatar
scouch1
5d

One could easily come to the conclusion that these people are not acting in the majority interests of UKs citizens at all and might wonder if a long list of laws might have been broken along the way. Eventually everyone involved needs to be held to account, forensically and in great detail because if civil servants and public representatives are not seen to be acting in the majorities interests on such simple matters how can we trust our political system at all? And if we can't trust it that leads to some fundamentally difficult questions which our neighbours in France have addressed multiple times compared to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture