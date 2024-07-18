In a recent interview, medical news outlet TrialSite spoke with Jarle Aarstad, a professor at HVL Business School, Western Norway University of Applied Science. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration and reportedly prides himself on his quantitative skills.

Recently, Aarstad published an empirical analysis in the German journal EXCLI Journal, examining the mortality rates among the young in England aged 12-29 during the 12 weeks following their first, second, and third Covid vaccination. His findings suggest a significant increase in deaths in 10 of 11 weeks following vaccination compared to the first week.

Aarstad expressed his early skepticism regarding the measures taken by governments during the pandemic. He noted that, despite the severe responses such as lockdowns and school closures in Norway, the case fatality rate was comparable to a bad flu. Such discrepancies led him to question the rationale behind the government’s drastic actions.

During the pandemic, he experienced numerous moments where he felt that the prevailing narrative did not align with the observed data. His skepticism was fuelled by alternative media sources across Europe and England, which provided different perspectives from mainstream outlets.

Aarstad and his family decided against receiving the vaccine. Relying on his intuition and education, he began analysing vaccination data. This is where he noticed a disturbing trend: heavily vaccinated nations exhibited higher excess death rates post-vaccination by 2022. Despite submitting multiple papers to various journals, his findings were repeatedly rejected.

His analysis, which was eventually published in EXCLI Journal, revealed that deaths among young people aged 12-29 in England increased significantly in the weeks following vaccination. In three of those weeks, the death rate was at least doubled. The probability of death was 1.95 and 2.67 times higher four weeks after the first and second doses, respectively, and 2.67 times higher six weeks after the third dose.

Of course, this defies the “scientific consensus” in mainstream medical journals, which routinely claim there is no link between Covid vaccines and increased mortality. In truth, these studies often inaccurately contextualise the data, Aarstad says. For instance, in a widely cited study by Vahé Nafilyan, they compare mortality only within the first 12 weeks post-vaccination, which masks increased short-term mortality.

Aarstad's findings align with broader trends observed in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Portugal, where death spikes correlate to mass vaccination campaigns. Last September, Dr. John Campbell highlighted the relationship using data from Our World In Data:

The start of this year saw isolated examples continuing to emerge. Despite variations in how different countries calculate mortality, the overall data presents a disturbing picture. There’s simply too much consistency:

Other studies, echoing Aarstad's results, have entered the scientific discourse, but have faced censorship and criticism from the medical establishment. Last month, oncologist Saskia Mostert published a study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) linking the vaccines to excess mortality. Shortly after, pro-vaccine journalists demanded its retraction, prompting Mostert's Pfizer-funded employer to emphatically and publicly distance itself from her work.

To round off the interview, Aarstad emphasised the importance of alternative media, particularly independent journalists on platforms like this one, for providing balanced perspectives on critical issues. He asserts that while he does not oppose vaccines and recognises their importance, the Covid response by governments worldwide warrants heavy scrutiny.

Note that the decision to vaccinate young persons in England broke from all historical precedent. When the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) initially rejected proposals, all four of the UK’s Chief Medical Officers (CMO) overruled the committee. This hadn’t happened before, ever. One of those CMOs, Sir Gregor Smith (knighted in 2021), justified the decision, citing “educational benefits” as a major contributing factor - not children’s health in relation to Covid.

BiologyPhenom archived the footage in one of his latest pieces. It’s worth the watch just to confirm Smith’s comment are actually real:

Do you think if things stay the way they are our best days are ahead of us?

Are you going to sit down and watch as our media parrot narratives that lead to yet more invasive, authoritarian, censorious policy?

If you want to do something today to help change that, you can opt for a paid subscription and help citizen journalists like me attempting to stop it.

Get 25% off for 1 year