The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fatpie42's avatar
Fatpie42
21h

Deleting their history shouldn't stop anyone from seeing it. Not if it was recent. Not unless he used specialist software to destroy the deleted data (and this doesn't sound like someone who was being secretive).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
21h

Corrupt low-achiever political appointees

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture