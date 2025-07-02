The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry M.'s avatar
Terry M.
3d

Sod community tensions. Do your jobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul's avatar
Paul
3d

There are similar people in the (un) civil sevice that should be investigated and removed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture