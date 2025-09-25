The judge who spared a Muslim man, Moussa Kadri, that attacked a protestor as he burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London is facing accusations of “two-tier justice”.

Moussa Kadri, 59, slashed at Hamit Coskun with a bread knife and told him, “this is my religion… I’m going to kill you”, before assaulting him on the floor earlier in February.

The assault was captured on camera for everyone to see:

Kadri’s conduct broke several laws: possession of a bladed article, threatening with a blade, threats to kill, assault by beating, actual bodily harm, affray, and religious aggravation.

Yet the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), under BLM-supporting Director Stephen Parkinson, only charged Kadri with two offences: possession of a knife and common assault.

CPS head Stephen Parkinson with Attorney General Lord Hermer

Concerned by the latter, prominent Conservative MP Robert Jenrick has since written to Parkinson to ask why tougher charges weren’t brought against the attacker.

It later emerged Kadri had also attempted to mislead the court. He sent investigators a photo of a palette knife, rather than the bread knife he had actually wielded.

Such deception would normally be considered an aggravating factor, leading to a harsher sentence. It is perversion of the course of justice.

Despite this, Circuit Judge Adam Hiddleston sentenced Kadri to just 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Kadri walked free, ordered only to perform 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 10 days of rehabilitation, and pay £150 in costs.

During his sentencing remarks, Hiddleston declared:

“Knife crime of any sort is something that these courts take extremely seriously. When armed with a knife, there is always the possibility that really serious injury or death, even if unintended, could result.”

But moments later, he seemingly contradicted himself:

“I see no reason for that sentence to result in immediate custody. I have already observed that your mitigation reflects a highly respected and valued individual. I accept your remorse and I accept that there is an almost non-existent chance of repetition of this behaviour.”

That is, unless Kadri presumably sees someone else criticising Islam.

Following the judgment, researchers began examining Hiddleston’s past rulings.

Outlet Guido Fawkes discovered that he jailed a 35-year-old businessman for one year for sending rude and threatening emails to Bercow, Ed Davey, Ian Blackford, Corbyn, and Amber Rudd in 2021.

The man had written about shooting someone in the face and referenced decapitation. By most standards, the content was indeed vile, but it involved no physical violence.

In that case, Hiddleston said:

“I have no doubt that you did harbour a deep-seated animosity to those who held opposing views to your own and that appeared to have been your motivation. The contents of those emails were vile.”

The court heard the man was suffering with depression and had been abusing drugs and alcohol at the time of his offences.

So, here again, we see words punished more severely than material violence.

This trend continued when The Brief looked into his other past judgements.

In July 2024, he gave two asylum seekers—one Egyptian, the other Algerian—community orders after they robbed a man of his £25,000 Rolex. One ripped the watch off the man’s wrist, while the other covered his mouth to silence his cries.

One received a two year community order, the other three. They were further given 150 hours of unpaid work and 40 hours of rehabilitation. Both avoided prison.

In another case, Hiddleston sentenced a Qatari national for sexual assault and attempted rape after he dragged a woman into a toilet and molested her for five excruciating minutes at Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea.

The court heard arguments that his cultural upbringing explained his behaviour. Hiddleston appeared to partly accept that:

“I appreciate the cultural differences between the world in which you grew up and in the United Kingdom. (But) you knew perfectly well what you were doing was against her wishes.”

Under Article 279 of the Qatari Penal Code, rape is punishable by death or life imprisonment. It is thus somewhat of a mystery why Hiddleston accepted that the offender’s culture offered any mitigation.

In an impact statement, the victim said, “My life has never been the same.”

The Qatari man received seven years in prison. Given the number of offences committed, a consecutive sentence could have extended well beyond ten.

For context, Hiddleston previously belonged to 3 Paper Buildings (3PB), a barristers’ set known for defending asylum seekers in legal challenges against the Home Office.

In one recent case, a Syrian asylum seeker—convicted of sexual assault and attempted rape—was represented by 3PB barrister Graham Gilbert. Gilbert argued that the man’s PTSD and imprisonment could breach his human rights, citing the ECHR.

The Syrian had been driving around at 3am looking for vulnerable women. When he found a 19-year-old sitting alone, waiting for her father to pick her up, he proceeded to assault her on the pavement, attempting to drag her into his car before member of the public intervened.

The predator’s sentencing was adjourned after Gilbert made such arguments.

No doubt a significant part of the situation we find ourselves in is due to Sentencing Council guidelines but I’ll leave it to you to judge Hiddleston’s potential bias…

