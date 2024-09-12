In late 2020, I set up an Instagram page. The reason was quite simple. I had recently stopped working for the Conservatives because of their Covid policies. And I wanted an outlet to expose - occasionally, perhaps bitch - about how those same policies were as daft as they were anti-human.

A few months on, I gained a small following and started receiving messages. One stood out. A parent and teacher from Brazil, whom I'll call "Maria" for reasons that will soon be clear, shared how similar oppressive tactics were taking hold in her country despite her president’s Covid-scepticism.

We stayed in touch over the next three years, frequently discussing the parallels between the UK and Brazil, especially the increasing attempts to surveil and restrict speech. Our latest conversation focused on the public clashes between Elon Musk and President Lula da Silva, along with his controversial judicial ally, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

During the call, Maria opened up, sharing her personal experiences, fears, and newly adopted behaviours in light Lula and Moraes’ crackdowns. Her testimony feels especially relevant, given that our own government has recently employed similar tactics through the British courts.

Background

President Lula da Silva.

When former convicted felon Lula da Silva secured a narrow victory over Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential election, Brazil descended into unrest. Protests, rallies, and riots erupted as Bolsonaro supporters claimed the election represented an establishment coup.

In 2021, Brazil’s Supreme Court, widely criticised as corrupt, annulled all bribery convictions against Lula. The court did not present any new evidence to support the decision. Instead, citing a biased judge who oversaw the case, arguing that the court had lacked jurisdiction.

The following year, Bolsonaro’s supporters were further enraged when Brazil's federal election oversight body (also alleged to be corrupt) banned Bolsonaro’s campaign from calling Lula “corrupt” or “a thief”, while allowing Lula to accuse Bolsonaro of cannibalism and “paedophile behaviour” without similar censorship.

Claims of election interference gained momentum after police raided the homes of 29 comedians, pundits, and YouTubers who supported Bolsonaro ahead of the election. These raids reportedly became possible because of a broad interpretation of a Supreme Court by-law, which permitted the court (Moraes) to start investigations on its own, but only if a crime is alleged to have occurred within its premises. The court thus interpreted online criticisms—deemed as “attacks,” “slander,” and “fake news”—concerning the court and its members as being within its jurisdiction.

Lula narrowly led the first round of voting with 48.43%, edging out Bolsonaro’s 43.20%, but did not secure an outright win. In the second round, Lula won with 50.90% of the vote, marking the closest presidential race in Brazil’s history.

As the representative of Brazil’s socialist wing, Lula advocates for state expansion, asset redistribution, and more invasive government policies. Bolsonaro represents the conservative wing, standing for free expression, a limited state, and free markets. The election was fiercely contested. Some even called for military intervention before ballots were cast.

After the election, thousands of Lula’s opponents stormed and vandalised Brazil’s Congress and the Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) headquarters. The Brazilian military’s failure to rule out “vulnerabilities” in the country’s voting machines post-election intensified the unrest. In response, STF and police arrested over 1,500 individuals for their reported involvement in the violence and damage.

In the months that followed, crackdowns intensified, largely driven by Justice Moraes, who used the full power of the court to suppress critics, taking increasingly aggressive measures to silence opposition voices.

For context, Moraes has faced heavy scrutiny over alleged ties to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), Latin America's largest drug gang. The PCC allegedly has a membership of 40,000 lifetime members and 60,000 “contractors,” including those with political connections achieved through violent threats, which the gang has carried out on multiple occasions. They had even been involved in the assassination of a judge. Moraes was once a partner at a law firm that represented the transport company Transcooper, which had connections to PCC drug traffickers. Moraes has denied any links and successfully won legal battles over the allegations because no direct links were found. Yet, there have been no recent updates from the police department investigating Transcooper. It seems the case is ongoing indefinitely.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Lula and Moraes’s Tyranny

In May 2020, as mentioned above, Brazil's federal police, under orders from the STF, raided the homes of 29 Bolsonaro supporters as part of a "fake news" investigation. Many of those targeted had no official ties to the government or media. Among them was a comic whose home was raided at 6 a.m. (featured below), and a multimillionaire retailer known for placing large replicas of the Statue of Liberty outside his stores. Police seized their mobile phones and computers to “aid” in their investigation. Moraes defended the raids, claiming they do not hurt Brazil’s press freedoms as they are targeted towards “bot” behaviour.

In February 2021, federal police arrested Brazilian congressman Daniel Silveira for a YouTube video deemed a "flagrant crime" by the STF. In the video, Silveira accused all the justices except the chief justice, Luiz Fux, of having “no character, no scruples, no morals.” He added he could imagine some of them getting beaten up (but never explicitly encouraged violence). Moraes ordered his arrest and instructed YouTube to remove the video, threatening a $18,619.89 fine. YouTube later removed it, citing a violation of its terms of service. (There was no appeals process as it does not exist for STF rulings). Silveira was eventually sentenced to 8 years in prison before being pardoned by Bolsonaro. The STF later overturned the pardon in May 2023, citing the pardon’s “political” nature and re-sentenced him.

Daniel Silveira.

In October 2022, as cited above, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) ordered widespread censorship of campaign materials linking Lula to corruption. This included references to his prison sentence. Moraes led TSE at the time. The ruling mandated Twitter and Facebook remove content associating Lula with these crimes or face daily fines of $9,658. Bolsonaro’s campaign was also banned from airing ads calling Lula corrupt. Meanwhile, TSE allowed Lula’s campaign to air ads accusing Bolsonaro of cannibalism and “pedophile behavior.” CNN reported that Jovem Pan journalists, an independent outlet critical of Lula, faced fines of $4,838 for any content that violated the order. The New York Times reported Moraes via TSE also blocked a YouTuber from posting a documentary on a 2018 assassination attempt against Bolsonaro.

Lula and Moraes

In January 2023, Moraes ordered the removal of Ibaneis Rocha as governor of Brasília for 90 days, citing his “wilful omission” in responding to riots that damaged the Brazilian Congress and STF. The move followed a request from Lula’s government, accusing Rocha of failing to prevent the attack. Rocha, a Bolsonaro-backed official, was democratically reelected in October 2022. The STF justified the decision as necessary to address “terrorist acts against democracy”. Rocha never explicitly incited violence. Nor was there any evidence that he directly facilitated protestors and rioters. Authorities and Lula-allies essentially argued that he was negligent in his duties, which was cause enough to remove him from his post.

Ibaneis Rocha.

Later that month, Moraes issued an arrest warrant for Anderson Torres, head of public security in Brasília, and a former justice minister under Bolsonaro. Ricardo Cappelli, appointed by Lula to oversee security in Brasília, accused Torres of “sabotage,” claiming he and colleagues deliberately weakened security to enable the attack on government buildings. Cappelli pointed to Lula’s peaceful inauguration on January 1 as evidence that security measures could prevent violence, suggesting Torres’s apparent “failure” was intentional.

Anderson Torres.

In March 2023, Lula’s then-Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, whom Lula recently appointed to STF, unveiled a draft bill aimed at regulating speech on social media. The bill was based on a study commissioned by Moraes. Although it has yet to be passed, critics warn that its vague language could permanently and significantly limit speech in the country. Even government-compliant platforms like Google opposed the bill, arguing that it grants excessive power to the government. The bill would require media platforms to report content to law enforcement agencies if it could potentially incite criminal activity.

Flavio Dino.

In February 2023, the STF intervened in the politics of the state of Rondônia by supporting the use of "gender-neutral" language in schools and other educational institutions. The ruling touched on broader ideological debates over "gender-neutral" language, which critics argued undermines grammatical nature of gendered languages like Portuguese. One STF judge, Edson Fachin, stated that “gender neutral” language combats “linguistic prejudices,” removing biases that “discriminate” against different genders. They essentially allowed a trade union to dictate and control language against the express wish of parents.

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin.

In April 2023, then-Justice Minister Dino announced new social media restrictions to combat an "epidemic" of child assaults, requiring platforms to ban users promoting violence against schools and share data with police. Failure to comply led to fines up to $2.4 million or shutdowns. Opponents argued there was a lack of evidence that social media played a role in the horrific attacks. After the hatchet attack in Blumenau, for example, where four children were brutally murdered, the local police commissioner said that it was “not related to any other criminal practice”. He added, it was “not coordinated, for example through social networks or conversations between criminals.” Lula’s government were set on targeting social media nevertheless.

Vigil outside the Good Shepherd Center private preschool in Blumenau, Santa Catarina State, in southern Brazil, on April 6, 2023.

Later in April, federal police raided Bolsonaro's home as part of “Operation Venire,” investigating allegations that he falsified vaccination documents to travel to the United States. Others in his circle were arrested. Authorities issued 17 search and seizure warrants and six arrest warrants, targeting Bolsonaro, his wife, and daughter for allegedly faking vaccination records. The operation, reportedly authorised by Moraes, was linked to broader probes into "anti-democratic digital militias" that allegedly “spread disinformation”.

Federal police masked and bearing arms outside of Bolsonaro’s property in the Brazil’s capital.

In June 2023, the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) filed a civil action to revoke conservative news network Jovem Pan’s three radio licenses, accusing it of “spreading disinformation” and advocating for military intervention during the 2022 election. MPF also sought to impose a $2.75 million fine for “collective moral damages.” The action included a requirement for Jovem Pan to air government content promoting the electoral process. The network’s lawyers responded, stating “what can be seen from the request for a preliminary injunction is a real attempt to intervene in Jovem Pan, without any further investigation in the inquisitorial or judicial sphere, something unacceptable in the democratic rule of law”.

At the time, the Prosecutor General of Brazil was Augusto Aras, who was appointed by Bolsonaro in 2019.

Days later, TSE, Brazil’s highest electoral court headed by Moraes, barred Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030, ruling that he abused his power. Five of seven judges determined Bolsonaro used government resources to boost his campaign and sow distrust in the election process. The court ruling made Bolsonaro the third Brazilian president to be barred from running for office again. The other two were Lula, whose ban was later overturned, and Fernando Collor de Mello, who was impeached on corruption charges and resigned three years after becoming Brazil’s first democratically elected president in 1989.

Tribunal Superior Eleitoral, TSE - The Superior Electoral Court in Brasília.

In January 2024, one of Brazil’s most prominent journalists, Paulo Figueiredo, sat down for an interview with Prager U’s Marissa Streit. Due to his opinions being labelled a "danger to democracy," Figueiredo revealed the STF took severe action against him. They blocked his social media accounts, froze his financial assets, and imposed fines each time he discussed “anti-democratic” topics. The court even ordered the cancellation of his passport. Figueiredo had gained widespread recognition for his work on the JP News TV channel and as a co-host of the political show Os Pingos nos Is (“The Dots on the Is”), which consistently ranked as the top-rated program in its time slot and won the title of the country’s best political show for three consecutive years based on popular vote.

In May 2024, award-winning journalist Michael Shellenberger dropped 'the ‘Twitter Files - Brazil’, a trove of leaked emails involving Twitter's legal counsel in Brazil, Rafael Batista, and Lula-allied congressmen, police departments, and Justice Moraes. Dating back to Bolsonaro’s presidency, they revealed Batista faced pressure from these parties to release users’ personal information, access internal Twitter data, and censor posts by members of Congress. The files also exposed efforts to weaponise Twitter’s moderation policies against Bolsonaro supporters, including his son, Carlos Bolsonaro. Under the threat of fines from TSE, Twitter eventually complied with some demands, even though the content in question did not violate any legal statutes.

Michael Shellenberger.

Later in May, Rumble CEO Christopher Pavlovski told Congress that his company made the "tough decision" to exit the Brazilian market due to demands from the country’s left-wing courts to censor “unpopular” opinions. Pavlovski was one of several witnesses, including censored journalists, who testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the erosion of civil rights in Brazil. Pavlovski revealed the Brazilian government had requested Rumble to remove specific creators from its platform. He emphasised that the content in question did not violate Rumble’s policies, but expressed opinions deemed "unpopular" in Brazil. “Rumble made the difficult decision not to comply with the government’s request. As with France, we disabled access for users in Brazil while we challenged the legality of the Supreme Court’s demands,” Pavlovski explained.

Christopher Pavlovski.

In June 2024, The Wall Street Journal released a story about Filipe Martins, a former adviser to Bolsonaro, who had been imprisoned for 144 days based on false travel records from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which mistakenly claimed he entered the U.S. on December 30, 2022. Moraes declared Martins a “flight risk” and used the erroneous CBP records to justify his imprisonment, despite evidence proving Martins was in Brazil. CBP initially confirmed there was no record of his entry, but later altered the data to match the false narrative. Despite corrections to Martins’ travel history, Moraes refused to release him, relying on the flawed records.

Filipe Martins.

In August 2024, Folha de São Paulo reported that Moraes allegedly ordered the production of unofficial reports by TSE to support rulings against Bolsonaro allies. While leading the TSE from 2022 to 2024, Moraes reportedly made these requests through his adviser, Airton Vieira. The reports, produced without formal authorisation, were used in Moraes’s investigations into "fake news" and "anti-democratic digital militias." The newspaper uncovered messages revealing at least two dozen irregular requests, leading to actions such as canceling passports, blocking social media accounts, and summoning Bolsonaro supporters for questioning. One particularly incriminating message from Vieira to a staffer concerning dissident journalist Rodrigo Constantino read, "Eduardo, block and fine him through the STF. Please go all out on the report. Haha. Then, send it officially, via email. Thanks."

Earlier this month, X owner Elon Musk publicly criticised Moraes, calling him "an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge" for ordering the blacklisting of certain accounts on X. In defiance of Moraes' court orders, Musk refused to comply, prompting Moraes to instruct Brazil’s telecom agency to block access to X nationwide. According to The New York Times, the justice also threatened fines of nearly $9,000 per day to any citizen that attempted to access the platform. In addition, Moraes reportedly froze SpaceX’s Starlink service in Brazil to collect $3 million in fines levied against X, accusing the platform of enabling "disinformation" and "hate speech" that "undermined democracy." To date, Moraes has ordered the banning of at least 140 accounts, including those of several prominent conservative figures in Brazil.

Days ago, X began releasing the "Alexandre Files" in response to Moraes' order to suspend the platform in Brazil. X published an STF order, signed by Moraes on August 8th, demanding the blocking of seven accounts, including Senator Marcos do Val's, within two hours and threatening X with a daily fine of nearly $9,000 for non-compliance. X labelled the order a “direct violation of Brazilian law,” arguing it infringes on Articles 5 and 220 of the Constitution. The Alexandre Files also revealed Moraes' accusations against Senator do Val, including censoring his account for criticising Brazilian Federal Police Chief Fabio Alvarez Shor, whom he accused of human rights violations on Moraes’ orders. Moraes likewise classified a repost by do Val of a video involving alleged police misconduct against children as criminal.

Senator Marcos do Val.

Maria’s Story

During our call, Maria described a country on teetering on collapse. She no longer dares to talk about politics, fearing her fellow citizens might report her. “It’s like Covid lockdown snitching on steroids”, she said. She doesn’t know who’s watching. With a judiciary that has shown its willingness to sacrifice civil liberties in the name of “safety”, her wariness only deepens.

Maria also avoids commenting on social media posts, fearing that police and their investigation units might surveil and charged her. She now relies on encrypted apps to maintain what little anonymity she can, worried that her past online criticisms of Lula might come back to haunt her. Even companies like Uber, she said, are reportedly complying with Lula’s administration and the STF’s hyper-partisan court orders to obtain personal data.

Constant fear defines her existence. She recalled attending a parents' meeting for her child, where all the parents were chatting. She deliberately stood alone, avoiding conversation, afraid she might say something she’d later regret. The events unfolding in Brazil have caused her to limit her basic social interactions.

One of the most troubling consequences of Brazil’s judiciary and Lula’s government, she explained, is their total control over the narrative. Legal threats and punishments have driven critics underground, allowing the progressive contingent to become more emboldened. The left’s influence over institutions, especially schools, has thus become increasingly radical.

Citing the many human rights violations—including the political abuse of legal procedures to persecute opposition figures, the imprisonment of political opponents on dubious charges, the suppression of free speech and press freedoms, the banning of individuals from social media, and censorship disguised as "disinformation" laws—Maria feels she has no choice but to withdraw from society. She is actively working to move to the countryside, seeking isolation.

She lives in a country where journalists face criminal investigation for simply reporting on the STF’s actions. And this, of course, stems from their broad interpretation of a by-law back in 2019, enabling them (Moraes) to investigate, intimidate, and essentially ‘de-person’ anyone whose actions they deem possibly illegal. For Maria, escape is now the only option. She has to get out.

Hope for Future

There remains hope. Last Saturday, on Brazilian Independence Day, tens of thousands of conservatives gathered in São Paulo to support Bolsonaro and protest Lula and Moraes. The event attracted an estimated 45,000 people, signalling that there is sizeable base willing to fight back.

Bolsonaro addressed the crowd, urging his fellow citizens to "pump the brakes on those who surpass the limits of our constitution." His allies in the Senate are expected to file articles of impeachment against Moraes in the near future.

São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas delivered one of the most memorable remarks of the day, telling the crowd, “freedom has to be a leafy tree, and this tree bears fruit. The fruits of this tree are democracy, free enterprise, and prosperity. If this tree dies, the fruits die; and if the fruits die, our future dies.”

Brazilian Independence Day rally, São Paulo, September 7th, 2024.