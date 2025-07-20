The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Henderson's avatar
Eric Henderson
5d

Excellent piece, the best I have seen on this story. This is what the BBC should be doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
5d

End of times.

That's where we are now.

These thousands of Afghans have no right to be here - they knew the risks they were taking and obviously the majority had nothing to do with the British at all.

They all need to be deported. Along with all the other migrants who don't actually want to be British, work, pay tax, be civilised.

They come here to rape and pillage. They bring their own cultures with them.

The politicians and the civil servants and the whole legal world needs to be disbanded. God know how, but we need to reclaim our country and our way of life. The mass immigration of dodgy men needs to be reversed. The politicial system needs to be dismantled and cleaned. Everything politicians touch turns to base metal. Absolutely everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture