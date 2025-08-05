Two Afghan asylum seekers have been charged over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old white girl, sending shockwaves through the small Midlands town of Nuneaton. The Mail on Sunday broke the story on Friday.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, stands accused of raping the underage girl, while a second man, Mohammad Kabir, also 23, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape, as well as strangulation and kidnap. The girl is now receiving specialist care.

The alleged attack occurred between 8:30 and 9:45pm on Tuesday, July 22. It took four days for police to locate and charge Mulakhil. Kabir was not arrested and charged until a week later. Both men have been remanded in custody.

Despite the horror of the alleged crime and the public interest in transparency, sources told the Mail that Warwickshire Police advised councillors and local officials not to disclose that the suspects were asylum seekers.

The reason? That familiar justification: “for fear of inflaming community tensions.”

It follows a near-identical incident in Portsmouth last month, when councillor George Madgwick told reporters the City Council CEO urged him not to disclose the asylum seeker background of another man accused of sexual assault.

The difference this time in Nuneaton: it was the police, not the council, who issued the hush order, fearing protests like those recently seen in Epping.

Warwickshire Police, led by Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith since September 2024, defended their decision, stating:

“Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings.”

But that justification doesn’t really stand up to scrutiny.

When a motorist horrifically injured 65 people at a Liverpool FC victory parade in May, Merseyside Police revealed the suspect’s identity within two hours—including his race and nationality. He was a 53-year-old white British man.

Paul Doyle, 53, of West Derby, charged with multiple count of GBH.

Some praised that level of transparency.

Authorities insisted it was necessary to avoid repeating the mistakes of the Southport protests, where, they assert, a lack of timely information about the then-child murder suspect fuelled speculation and civil unrest.

The question is, why did Merseyside Police abide by the new policy but not Warwickshire? By their own admission, inflaming “community tensions” was a genuine fear—something this new transparency policy was made for.

Such inconsistency has unfortunately become a staple of British policing under the ever-growing influence of the College of Policing.

With Franklin-Smith’s at the helm, Warwickshire Police has spent over £362,000 on “diversity posts”, according to an FOI response obtained by GB News in May.

Earlier this year, the force held VR classes showing boys educational films designed to “teach” them how “some of what they do and say” can negatively impact girls.

It was eerily reminiscent of the Adolescence-style propaganda we saw emerge from Netflix’s pseudo-fictional TV series.

In a statement on their website, the force said: “We want women and girls who live, work, socialise or study here in Warwickshire to be safe and to feel safe.”

Last November, they recorded a “non-crime hate incident” against a man who refused to shake hands following a disagreement about gender ideology.

We don’t know whether Franklin-Smith instructed his officers to tell councillors not to share information about Mulakhil and Kabir. Perhaps one of his senior officers acted on their own accord.

What we do know is that Warwickshire Police appears gripped by the same progressive ideology that has taken hold of forces across the country. One that routinely fails to protect the public from serious crime while inconsistently policing speech and protest.

Now, there’s another, deeper issue at play in the Nuneaton case. Something that relates to Labour’s pledge to end hotel accommodation for asylum seekers.

According to the Mail, both Mulakhil and Kabir were living in separate Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) managed by Serco. These houses, just 70 yards apart, each housed around five asylum seekers.

Serco holds a £1.9 billion contract with the Home Office to provide this housing. Residents live rent-free, have their bills paid, and are provided with £49 per week in spending money, all taxpayer-funded.

Current CEO of Serco UK, Anthony Kirby.

Certain critics have warned that removing poorly vetted migrants from hotels, where security staff monitor entries and exits, and placing them in private housing will reduce oversight and increase the risk to the public.

It raises an uncomfortable question: were the hotels, flawed as they are, at least serving as a sort of barrier to the unknown amount of predators we’ve let in from more easily committing sexual assault?

You’re unlikely to commit crime when you’re surrounded by so many people.

According to the latest figures, over 32,000 asylum seekers were living in hotels as of March 2025, most of them men.

Labour’s Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, announced plans in June to phase out hotel use in favour of “medium-sized” accommodation like old student halls and voided tower blocks.

It’s true that multiple asylum seekers have been convicted of sexual assault while housed in hotel accommodation, but the prospect of housing them in private accommodation en masse could become an even bigger issue.

Asylum seeker accommodation hotspots per The Daily Mail.

No one takes pleasure in confronting this. We’re talking about rape, the most heinous crime short of murder. Some would say its worse.

If the government had resettled a few hundred people, carefully vetted, properly monitored, and gradually integrated, we’d likely still face some issues, but nothing close to what we are now.

Despite foreign nationals making up just 9.3% of our population, they commit up to 23% of all sexual offences. For rapes last year, they were convicted of a quarter—a quarter. This is the Ministry of Justice’s own conviction data.

They brought in thousands upon thousands, often from deeply misogynistic cultures, with minimal checks and no serious plan for integration.

Now, they’re planning to house around 32,000 (almost definitely more given the secret Afghan resettlement scheme), in taxpayer-funded private homes, like HMOs, placing them in closer proximity to the general public.

It’s another ticking time bomb. And it’s why so many now say the only credible solution is deportation.

Only yesterday did we hear of yet another migrant being charged with rape. The Sudanese man, Edris Abdelrazig, allegedly attempted to kidnap the 10-year-old girl, almost inconceivably, while she was with her father.

These kinds of stories are emerging every week now.

Do you believe our best days lie ahead?

Will you keep watching as our politicians and broadcasters push for yet more surveillance, censorship, and control?

