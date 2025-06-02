The Stark Naked Brief.

The Stark Naked Brief.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Neale's avatar
Simon Neale
21h

That clip is worth paying close attention to, as it reveals the malevolent dishonesty which Hermer's remarks were based on. He basically makes a false distinction between following a rules-based system of international law, and pursuing a path of naked national power, like the Nazis. There is no other position: no possibility that a country might refrain from subjecting itself to international law, and yet still act ethically, in accordance with its own self-imposed sense of what is right and good. It's like saying that unless a person is followed around by a policeman or submits to being electronically tagged, he will inevitably embark on a course of theft, violence, and rape.

I don't know what's worse: the sixth-form level of argumentative acumen, or the pompous bluster with which he tries to hide it.

He is indeed a piece of work. Credit to you for collating this material about Hermer and presenting it so clearly. By joining up the dots like this, you enable readers to see the whole picture.

I'm left wondering about the motivation of the devious creepy little midwit. It's certainly not love of country or respect for justice. All too often I find myself falling back on concepts from clinical psychology, but nothing else seems to fit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sunny B's avatar
Sunny B
20h

🤢 🎪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Stark Naked Brief
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture