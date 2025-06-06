The Stark Naked Brief.

Simon Neale
6d

Excellent article. I grew up in a society shaped by ideas in Mill's *On Liberty* and Milton's *Areopagitica*. You could say or do whatever you liked, providing you didn't harm others. People might get upset, but that gave them no right to censor you; it was for them to deal with internally. It certainly did not mean that they were justified in attacking you with knives or threatening you with death.

I thought such ideas were sacrosanct - that they would be defended vigorously by those who competed for our votes, or whose vocation was the law. I was wrong. It seems that the ideas have been jettisoned because of an unintended consequence of a bad immigration policy. Those who should have protected our liberties were not up to it.

To get them back, I would support anyone, almost regardless of their other policies, and no matter how they got them back.

Low Status Opinions
6d

So useful. Thanks as ever JJ 👍

