The start of the new year saw public attention return to a scandal that never should have come to pass. For decades, groups of Pakistani men groomed and raped thousands of 11 to 16-year-old white girls, and our authorities not only failed to intervene but some actively covered it up.

To recap, in October 2024, Labour MP and Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips quietly rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led public inquiry into historic child sexual exploitation by grooming/rape gangs.

Labour MP and Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips

Phillips argued that a local council-led inquiry would carry greater legitimacy. Something that seemed somewhat plausible until she admitted she had not spoken to a single grooming/rape gang victim before deciding.

There has never been a full-scale national inquiry specifically into these gangs. Only a few council-led inquiries, such as the Jay Inquiry and other local investigations, have been conducted.

Alexis Jay

There was the national Government-led Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) in 2014. But critics and survivors said it fell short, noting its wide scope, conflicted chairs, and limited testimony.

Critics saw Phillips’ reasoning as a cop-out. Historically, journalists have often avoided the topic, fearing the “far-right” could exploit it to provoke unrest. With much of the abuse also occurring in Labour strongholds, there is worry of political fallout in those areas.

News of Phillip’s actions thus prompted survivors to issue fresh demands for a national inquiry backed by the full might of the British state—particularly since the government just conducted a 3-year inquiry into the wrongful prosecution of sub-postmasters.

After all, we’re talking about genuinely racist systematic raping of poor, young white girls that began in the 1990s (some claim 1970s) and is reportedly ongoing. Abuse that even the darkest of minds would struggle to conjure.

Children were subject to gang rape, anal pumps, severe beatings, drugging, being doused with petrol, and branding with the initials of their abusers. Some were even burned alive in their own homes.

A disproportionate amount of Pakistani men abused “white trash” as they saw fit. And it wasn’t just them. Operation Sanctuary uncovered perpetrators of Bangladeshi, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian, and Turkish origin.

Across Rotherham and Telford, there were over 2,000 cases of abuse. In 2015, Labour MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion, estimated there were “hundreds of thousands” of victims—a number extrapolated from the rates of abuse in her constituency and scaled up. But the true number nationwide remains unknown.

Map of UK towns/cities where grooming/rape gangs operate(d)—courtesy of investigative reporter Charlie Peters.

Critics argued our judiciary handed lenient jail sentences to the perpetrators, ranging from just 5 to 25 years. Several members of the Rotherham paedophile gang, for instance, have already been released.

Worse yet, when the disproportionate involvement of Pakistani gangs became clear, much of the media whitewashed their reports. Dozens of outlets, including the Telegraph, used the term “Asian grooming gangs”.

Trevor Phillips, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said the gangs should be identified as Muslim. He stated: “Labelling this phenomenon an ‘Asian’ crime is therefore an evasion. What these men have in common is not their race or nationality. It is their proclaimed faith.”

Trevor Phillips

There is often a perverted religious motive linked in many of these cases, as reflected in the perpetrators' heritage and use of terms like "white trash." Historically social studies have noted how ethnic minorities exhibited higher religiosity, particularly in those of middle-eastern ancestry.

Our authorities, however, played a clever trick. They refused to consistently and accurately record the ethnicities and religions of abusers. By further conflating cases of individual sexual abuse with group-based exploitation, the data became muddied, making it very difficult to specify exact numbers.

The 2020 Home Office report proved as much. Initially withheld from publication under Boris Johnson, then released following backlash, it never directly investigated rape gangs. They had troves of their own data but opted to use old reports.

Even so, the old datasets cited showed clear disproportions, with “Asians” up to 10 times more likely to be involved in group child sexual exploitation. The Home Office, of course, undermined the trend, citing “inconsistent” or “incomplete” data collection.

A comprehensive 2020 study—one of the most recent studies we have—offered more insight. Researchers found that between 1997 and 2017, 83% of those prosecuted for grooming gang crimes were muslim.

To put it in perspective, 1 in 2,200 muslim men aged 16 and over in England and Wales were prosecuted for Group Localised Child Sexual Exploitation (GLCSE). For Pakistanis, it was 1 in 1,700.

Then, there’s the cover-up. At the core of this scandal lies a systemic failure by councils, government, social services, and police to safeguard society's most vulnerable.

They failed to investigate claims for fear of being labelled racist. They underplayed the scale of the abuse for fear community backlash. They failed to prosecute offenders. They suppressed or “mishandled” evidence. They gave little to no support to the victims. They even victim-blamed, citing the young girls’ “risky behaviour”.

Investigative reporter Charlie Peters recently highlighted a series of attempts to suppress the abuse, implicating multiple parties.

Among these were Channel 4’s last-minute cancellation of a 2004 documentary revealing mass paedophilia in Bradford, a secret deal made by police with a Rotherham rapist, and the suspicious death of officer Hassan Ali, who brokered the deal.

PC Hassan Ali who struck a deal a gang raper to hand over a girl in exchange for him not being prosecuted.

A Rotherham victim testified to how gang members broke her brother’s legs to stop her from reporting the abuse. Intruders targeted researchers’ offices, stealing files and altering records on a password-protected computer.

In one unfathomable report, a Rotherham-based father said police arrested him instead of his daughter’s abusers when he tried to rescue her from a “den”.

So when news of Phillip’s decision resurfaced in the new year and caught the eye of Elon Musk, a brutal barrage of rebuke ensued.

Musk condemned Phillips, stating she “deserves to be in prison”. Then, taking aim at Keir Starmer, he said, “Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008–2013.”

Carnage followed.

Mainstream media published headlines linking Musk to “disinformation.” Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch supported demands for a new inquiry. Starmer lashed out, accusing those discussing the issue of “jumping on a bandwagon of the far-right.”

Public outrage intensified, and the controversy has dominated the mediasphere ever since.

Events culminated with the Conservatives proposing an amendment to Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, demanding a national statutory inquiry.

Yet, on January 8th, Starmer dismissed the move as a political ploy, arguing it would delay the bill’s progress. The amendment was rejected by 364 votes to 111, after Starmer threatened to suspend Labour MPs voting in favour.

Two days prior, it emerged that the Home Office, under Yvette Cooper, is refusing to disclose the number of grooming/rape gang members deported.

Among those still living and working in the UK is Qari Abdul Rauf, the convicted ringleader of the Rochdale rape gang. Rauf was jailed for six years but released after serving only two years and six months.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Qari Abdul Rauf

While Musk’s comments drew much-needed global attention to the scandal, the real credit lies with the original survivors, whistleblowers, and investigators, which seems to have been lost in all the noise.

It was their bravery and tenacity that exposed these horrific crimes, now acknowledged by some as Britain’s worst genuine hate crime in modern history.

What follows are summarises of four key whistleblowers and investigators’ stories, the truths they uncovered, and the ordeals they endured.

Sammy Woodhouse

In 1999, Arshid Hussain, the 24-year-old leader of Rotherham’s rape gang, started grooming and repeatedly raping Sammy Woodhouse, who was just 14-years-old.

Hussain first used gifts and attention to lure her into a relationship where he soon assaulted and beat her daily. He often intimidated Sammy with threats of violence against her and her family when he didn’t get his way. At one point, he pointed a gun to her head.

Hussain repeatedly forced Sammy to commit crimes. During a police raid, when he evaded capture, he coerced her into robbing a post office. Months later, he pressured her into fighting a girl, resulting in another conviction, this time for assault.

Sammy's family, desperate to protect her, applied to social services to have her taken into care, believing she would be safer. But social services ultimately allowed the relationship to continue.

The prolonged abuse caused Woodhouse severe psychological trauma, resulting in depression, suicidal thoughts, and an eating disorder. Her situation grew more complex with the birth of her son, conceived through rape.

Sammy kept being abused by Hussain for years. In 2018, she told The Times: “He had someone parked outside every day, he tried to set fire to my flat, my nan had to move. He attacked my baby in a shopping centre. I had to go into hiding”.

Arshid Hussain

In 2013, under the pseudonym ‘Jessica,’ Sammy gave an anonymous interview to journalist Andrew Norfolk, sparking the Jay Inquiry.

The inquiry would reveal a shocking scale of abuse, identifying over 1,400 child victims in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Sammy would waive her anonymity in 2017.

Later that year, despite the jailing of her abusers in 2016—17 years after her ordeal began—the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) denied Sammy compensation. A CICA spokesman claimed, "I am not satisfied that your consent was falsely given as a result of being groomed."

Her lawyer, David Greenwood, swiftly refuted this, emphasising that it is "not legally possible" for a 14 or 15-year-old girl to consent to a relationship with an adult. She was eventually granted a maximum payout of £44,000.

A 2017 Freedom of Information request found that she was one of 700 child rape victims that had been denied payouts from CICA.

Following a 2018 High Court ruling, authorities cleared Sammy’s record after she faced criminal charges for acts committed under duress. However, in 2023, she discovered that elements of her criminal record remained.

That same year, she successfully opposed Rotherham Council’s attempt to involve Arshid Hussain, her convicted raper, in her son’s life after she attempted to place him in care following drug use.

It was only in November 2020 when police finally conceded and upheld Sammy’s complaint that her raper was left free to target girls in the town. She lamented, “not one professional has ever been held to account and never will”.

Days ago, she disclosed that South Yorkshire Police contacted her, requesting she delete online posts about the gangs and not report on “Rotherham professionals.” This is despite there being no reporting restrictions.

If not for Sammy, one of the most damning reports might never have been published. Her efforts exposed how the police failed in their duties and how other government services continued to fail survivors for decades afterward.

She now works as an investigative journalist and campaigner.

You can find her here on X.

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson was just 11 when she was raped for the first time. Her abuse continued until she was 16 when members of Rotherham’s notorious paedophile gang cast her aside as "too old."

In 2015, Sarah exposed the truth. She published her autobiography, "Violated: A Shocking and Harrowing Survival Story from the Notorious Rotherham Abuse Scandal" rigorously documenting her gruesome ordeal.

Subsequent appearances in The Telegraph and ITV's "Loose Women" further laid bare the details of her story: gang rape, drugging, physical abuse, and forced dependency on drugs.

By 13, Sarah was addicted to cocaine and amphetamines her abusers gave her. They took her from home, drove her across the country, and forced her to have sex with dozens of men.

She remembers lying on a dirty mattress in a dark room. Sweaty men, their faces masked by shadows, would take turns to climb the stairs to the room and rape her. To make her body go limp and her mind go blank, she would focus on a cobweb in the corner of the room.

On one occasion, her mother, Maggie, discovered 177 names—mostly Pakistani men—on her phone and reported it to the police, expecting immediate action. Instead, officers dismissed the evidence, citing data protection laws.

The police further told Maggie that Sarah’s behaviour was merely a “lifestyle choice.” Despite stopping the cars she was trafficked in, officers would casually chat with her abusers, showing no concern for a child travelling alone with several grown men.

Now indoctrinated by the gang, Sarah recalled another moment when Maggie confronted her abusers as they came to pick her up from their home. She grabbed one of the men by the throat and warned, "You do know she’s only 12 years old?" Sarah recounted, "They just laughed in her face."

Even after her abusers were prosecuted, Sarah faced personal threats. Some perpetrators, still wandering Rotherham streets, continued to intimidate her. One said she "got what she deserved."

Sarah also voiced disgust at Rotherham’s social services. She recalled two social workers who often complained about their workload and treated both her and her mother with contempt.

When Sarah was placed in a care home, the staff, fully aware of the abuse, would ask her, “Who are you sleeping with tonight, Sarah?” On occasions when her abusers drove her home, staff even used care home funds to pay the taxi fare.

Sarah wasn’t the only victim in her family. Two Pakistani men stabbed her sister, Laura, 40 times and threw her into a canal. Both had sexual relations with her sister, with one impregnating her when she was 16.

The court acquitted one man, while the other, a juvenile at the time, received a 17.5-year prison sentence. Sarah has been clear that her sister wasn’t groomed however. It was dubbed Britain’s first “white honour killing”.

Though Sarah was systematically abused by predominantly Pakistani men, one also saved her. A middle-aged man named Hamid became her "guardian angel" after spotting the 16-year-old in a grocery shop.

Hamid quickly became Sarah's protector, driving away her attackers and offering her a safe place in one of his properties to detox from drugs. He found her a waitressing job with a friend, bought her a new phone to block her abusers, and became the support she needed to rebuild her life.

“I can’t say Asian men are all the same because they’re not. Hamid was a religious Muslim man, a very good man, and saving a young girl was a good deed for him.”

In 2015, The Telegraph reported that Sarah worked with the Rotherham police to help them recognise signs of grooming, and helped compile evidence to build a case against her attackers.

Sarah’s bravery in speaking out sparked vital conversations about child safety and the dangers of law enforcement prioritising “community cohesion” over protection. Her actions exposed the viciously sadistic nature of the abuse and the true depth of institutional negligence.

Commenting on Phillip’s rejection of a government-led national inquiry, she recently posted on X: “Jess Phillips needs to hang her head in shame!!! Anyone who denies an independent investigation has a lot to hide.”

Sarah now works as a campaigner and speaker.

You can find her here on X.

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Oliver

Maggie Oliver’s journey began in the 2000s when she was part of the Serious Crime Division, investigating child sex abuse in Manchester as a Detective Constable.

In 2004, Maggie joined Operation Augusta, an investigation into organised child sexual exploitation in Hulme and Rusholme, both inner-city areas in Manchester. The death of 15-year-old Victoria Agoglia, who had been in the care of Manchester City Council since the age of 8, prompted the operation.

Victoria died in 2003 from a heroin overdose. While in care, police and social services were aware she was being sexually exploited by adult men. Shortly before her death, Victoria told social workers that she was being injected with heroin by a 50-year-old man.

Operation Augusta identified numerous child gang rape victims, predominantly by Pakistani men. The investigation uncovered 67 potential victims and 97 potential "persons of interest."

The following year, while Maggie was on leave caring for her terminally ill husband, Norman, authorities abruptly shut down the operation. She was astonished. She had interviewed the victims and saw the evidence. But authorities deemed it useless.

Only 7 men were “warned, charged, or convicted”—one of whom was an illegal immigrant. Dozens upon dozens of leads were never followed up, leaving the perpetrators free to reoffend.

In 2010, Maggie joined Operation Span, focusing on Rochdale. The department assured her that what happened in Operation Augusta would not happen again.

The nine members of the Rochdale paedophile rape gang (there were dozens more) convicted in 2012 after Operation Span.

Here, she worked closely with vulnerable girls, conducting video interviews, ID parades, identifying locations, times, phones numbers and names of the abusers. Maggie told Manchester Evening News in 2018, “(the victims and witnesses) couldn’t have helped us more”.

Yet, history repeated itself. Seven months later, the policing hierarchy informed Maggie that one victim, Amber, would "not be used" in the case. They didn’t believe her and even accused her of participating in the grooming rather than being a victim.

“She’d been abused since the age of 14. It made me sick to my stomach,” Maggie recalled. “I’d been used. This vulnerable girl had been failed. She was treated as collateral damage. Social services eventually even tried to take her child away from her.”

Maggie spent the next year knocking on doors within Greater Manchester Police (GMP), raising her concerns with the chief constable and the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC). It all came to no avail.

In 2011, she resigned from the force in disgust, smeared as an ”emotional woman”.

Now free from restriction, Maggie went public with her criticisms, exposing police failures. Her revelations gained widespread attention, culminating in the BBC drama ‘Three Girls’ in 2017, which depicted the Rochdale scandal, finally bringing the issue into the national spotlight.

By result, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, commissioned an independent review of child sexual exploitation. Published in 2020, part one of the review acknowledged that the police had failed victims but stopped short of assigning specific responsibility.

The report said there was much to “commend in the investigative phase” and that “the scoping phase of Operation Augusta had delivered its objectives successfully”.

Andy Burnham.

In recent interviews, Maggie relayed how the immense the emotional and psychological toll on her was. She suffered from sleep deprivation, depression and even lost her home because of financial strain.

After resigning, her former colleagues at GMP accused of being a troublemaker and reportedly threatened her with jail time for “breaching confidentiality”.

In the public arena, her actions made her a target for both praise and criticism. While many lauded her bravery, others claimed she stirred racial tensions, despite her focus being on crime, not ethnicity.

In a recent GB News documentary, she claimed that grooming/rape gangs are still operating and being ignored by police nearly a decade after the issue was first exposed.

“This is going on today. We've been approached by 60 victims in the last three days who are currently being failed by the police”.

Last week, she praised Channel 4 for finally airing a short documentary in December 2024 on the grooming, rape, and abuse of children in Barrow, Cumbria. Maggie had introduced members of the production team to a victim, Ellie Reynolds, several years earlier.

Maggie’s relentless pursuit for justice not only directly brought rapists to account, but forced the government and councils to act. Her story continues to be one of courage against a backdrop of institutional resistance.

She now works as a campaigner and supports child sex abuse victims through her The Maggie Oliver Foundation. You can find her here on X.

Sara Rowbotham

Sara Rowbotham’s story began in 2003, when she served as the coordinator of the Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) for the NHS. It was her job to reach out to suspected victims of child sexual abuse.

In an interview with The Guardian in May 2017, she explained: “Because of our nonjudgmental approach, we were able to win their trust in a way that police and social services could not. The girls knew we weren’t there to try to get evidence from them—we were there to help and support them.”

Ironically, it was this compassionate approach that enabled Rowbotham to gather the critical evidence that made mass convictions possible—a task the police and social services had utterly botched or disregarded.

Rochdale rape gang members jailed in 2016 due to crimes committed between 2005 and 2013.

After a few years, she realised the scale of the problem. Huddles of gang rape victims would routinely congregate outside of her offices at 8.30am. The girls were aged 13 to 14, their hair matted, their clothes dirty, the fear palpable from their sunken eyes.

“They had been taken to Saddleworth Moor the night before, violently raped by a gang of men and thrown out of the car. They had walked miles through the night from the South Pennines back to Rochdale to wait for our centre to open.”

Sara told as many as she could. But the scale of the crimes was something authorities “just couldn’t face up to”. Her calls were ignored, with social services telling her the 13 to 14-year-old girls were again making “lifestyle choices”.

Between 2003 and 2014, Rowbotham made over 180 attempts to alert police and social services but was told the witnesses were not reliable.

On one occasion, a 14-year-old girl with learning difficulties told Sara a 40-year-old man of Pakistani heritage had poured petrol on her and threatened to set her on fire unless she performed a sexual act on him.

Alongside Maggie Oliver, her actions drew the attention of a BBC production team. A subsequent meeting with scriptwriter Nicole Taylor led to the production of the Three Girls series.

Last year, Sara revealed certain authorities accused her of failing to follow proper child protection procedures. A 2024 council-led review (part three of their investigation), commissioned by Manchester Mayor Burnham, later found the claim a "gross misrepresentation."

In another shocking twist, Sara was “made redundant” by the NHS hierarchy in 2014, just two years after members of the Pakistani Rochdale grooming/rape gang were convicted and jailed.

When ‘Three Girls’ highlighted this in 2017, it sparked widespread outrage. Over 100,000 people signed a petition demanding recognition for Sara’s actions in exposing the rape ring and protecting vulnerable girls.

Five years later, in March 2022, Sara was appointed MBE for services to young people by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

Like Maggie Oliver, Sara’s actions directly helped secure the mass convictions of several members of the Rochdale rape gang. She gathered the evidence. She overcame the conspiracy of silence. She bravely spoke out in public at nearly every opportunity.

Since 2018, Sara Rowbotham has served as Deputy Leader of Rochdale Borough Council. First elected in 2015 to represent North Middleton, just miles from Rochdale, she also serves as Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing.

Special Mentions: Ann Cryer, Andrew Norfolk, Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage, Colin Brazier, Charlie Peters.

Ann Cryer

In the early 2000s, former Labour MP Ann Cryer became the first known public figure to speak out about the sadistic child sexual exploitation carried out by grooming/rape gangs in Yorkshire.

While representing Keighley from 1997 to 2010, seven mothers approached Cryer, sharing harrowing accounts of their daughters being groomed by predominantly Mirpuri Pakistani men outside their school gates.

Cryer’s decision to address publicly the ethnicity of the offenders sparked fierce backlash. She faced accusations of racism, including from members of her own political party, and received death threats, prompting her to install a panic button in her home.

Andrew Norfolk

Andrew Norfolk is considered to be the first mainstream journalist to report on the abuse. His involvement began in 2003 when he moved to Leeds as The Times' Northeast correspondent.

The issue first came to his attention through a story shared by Labour MP Ann Cryer about “Asian men” targeting girls in Keighley.

Norfolk reported on Cryer but later moved on, admitting, "I didn’t want the story to be true because it made me deeply uncomfortable."

He explained, "The suggestion that men from a minority ethnic background were committing sex crimes against white children was always going to be the far right’s fantasy story come true."

But then snapped after he kept seeing more and more reports.

In 2011, Norfolk had enough information to write a series of articles for The Times newspaper, titled “Revealed: conspiracy of silence on UK sex gangs.”

Like Cryer, Norfolk faced accusations of “encouraging fear of Muslims” from various groups, including journalists Brian Cathcart and Paddy French and members of the Muslim community. The backlash intensified when he specified the ethnicity of the perpetrators as "Pakistani" rather than "Asian."

Tommy Robinson

While Tommy Robinson did not directly expose any grooming/rape gangs, his reporting since 2011 has raised significant awareness, particularly in the areas affected.

In January 2022, he released a documentary series titled "The Rape of Britain: Survivor Stories”, focusing on the gangs in Telford, which were screened to live audiences in the town.

Robinson’s work has come at a deep personal cost. He has faced numerous death threats, with his family members intimidated and his home surveilled by “anti-racist” and Antifa activists.

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage, now the leader of Reform UK, has been one of the few high-profile politicians that has consistently criticised the UK establishment’s handling of the scandal.

His comments on the issue date back to 2014, when, as UKIP leader, he addressed the ethnicity of the perpetrators and the racist targeting of white girls during a radio show.

Last week, noting the ongoing failures and whitewashed government reports and reviews, Farage proposed funding a private inquiry if the Government continues to refuse a national one.

Colin Brazier

Colin Brazier, a retired English journalist who worked for GB News from 2021 to 2022, played a notable role in amplifying the work of investigative reporter Charlie Peters.

In a post on X, Peters shared that when no one else showed interest in his reporting on grooming/rape gangs, Brazier invited him onto his programme to discuss the project. Shortly after, the channel commissioned Peters to produce a documentary on the subject.

Brazier has also recently penned several articles, calling out the establishment figures involved and commending those reporting survivors’ stories.

Charlie Peters.

Charlie Peters, now a National Reporter for GB News, has recently emerged as a prominent voice on the scandal.

Peters attracted national attention with his 2023 documentary "Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame," aired on GB News. He has conducted dozens of exclusive interviews with survivors and campaigners.

His work expanded the conversation, showing the issue extends far beyond a few northern towns but over 50 locations across the UK.

He recently stated that during his visits to areas affected, certain individuals in parts of Telford, Rochdale, and Glodwick near Oldham attempted to intimidate him while he captured footage and talked with locals.

Further Reading

Since the storm online and in the media, a number of incredibly detailed articles have been published on the topic, which I highly recommend reading:

On policing culture and the cover-up here.

Updates on ongoing grooming/rape gangs here.

On the 20 recommendations from the last national inquiry into child sex abuse—only five of which have been implemented here.

The Independent compiled a timeline of events surrounding the reviews, which, while not comprehensive, offers a helpful overview of developments here.

If I’ve missed any other notable whistleblowers or investigators, please feel free to mention them in the comments. While Jayne Senior has often been credited for her role, some survivors have accused her of some very questionable behaviour, including suing certain survivors and using their personal stories in her book without proper permission.

Do you think if things stay the way they are our best days are ahead of us?

Are you going to sit down and watch as our media/government officials push for yet more invasive, authoritarian, censorious policy?

If you want to do something today to help change that, you can opt for a paid subscription and help citizen journalists like me attempting to stop it…

Get 25% off for 1 year