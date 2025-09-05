The Stark Naked Brief.

Ruth H
8h

These progressive liberal judges will be the death of UK. They will someday learn to regret their decisions when harm comes to a family member or friend. If Britain doesn’t turn around their immigration policies soon, it will be too late if not already past. A country can only submit to this lunacy for so long before the immigrants take over completely or the British people stand up and revolt.

CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
7h

as an aside and off topic be sure to check out and read carefully a petition on the uk government and parliament petition page....call an immediate general election....it currently has 877,290,, signatures it urgently needs many more and YOU can help in getting them first be sure to sign it and most importantly be sure to reshare it widely all over the uk england/wales/northern ireland/ scotland/... with as many like minded people as you possibly can and be sure to ask each one of them to do exactly the same as im asking you to do

